Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Diners flee as fire breaks out at Patong hotel under construction

PHUKET: Firefighters have yet to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at a hotel under construction on the Patong beach road last night (Jan 2), sending clouds of black smoke billowing into the night sky.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 3 January 2017, 10:04AM

People dining in the restaurant at the front of the hotel had already been safely evacuated from the building.

No injuries reported as a result from the fire.

Patong Police were alerted to the blaze at the Beyond Patong hotel on the corner of Thaweewong Rd and Sawatdirak Rd at about 7:30pm.

More than 10 fire trucks and rescue teams arrived at the four-storey hotel site to find plumes of black smoke billowing from the lower level, where construction equipment was being stored.

Workers staying on site were evacuated from the building and police closed the beach road to traffic while firefighters battled the blaze.

By 11pm, much of the smoke had dissipated and authorities entered the building. However, firefighters could not access the restaurant area, which was still choked with thick smoke.

Firefighters brought the fire under control by 1am, though patches throughout the building were still smouldering.

The cost of damage from the fire has yet to be determined.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Cabinet announces 10-year ‘long-stay’ visas for senior tourists

swerv and ematt: perfectly summarized, thanks! As a resident in TH for many years I'm too fed up with the permanent unsubstantial whining. This is...(Read More)

Man crushed under Phuket tour bus in heavy rain

I am betting the yearly number of fatalities on that section of road have increased dramatically since it was four-laned. Build it and they will dr...(Read More)

Two dead on Phuket roads as New Year rolls in

Michael, because to give an honest accounting of deaths DUE to traffic accidents would have Thailand far above the current # 1 country- Libya. Incide...(Read More)

Phuket tourist show handler keeps hand as croc slams jaw shut (video)

Well Swerve, how very impressive. (don't remember anyone asking for your personal portfolio) two businesses, soon to be three! I can imagine how p...(Read More)

Two dead on Phuket roads as New Year rolls in

Why are Traffic deaths that occur after being hospitalized not reported in total? Impression is given other cause was death?...(Read More)

Man crushed under Phuket tour bus in heavy rain

How much do these bus/van/taxi/boat drivers pay the police to avoid prison when they kill passengers?...(Read More)

Ministry bumps up 2017 tourism revenue target

Up-up-up, predictions, expectations. How about thai Up-up-up infrastructural issues. For example a Up-up-up working Thai Immigration at Phuket Inter...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Where is the justice for visa run deaths?

CaptainJack69: Very well written! Very clear. Now it would be nice if Thai Immigration offices do a bit more public relations regarding this matter. ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist show handler keeps hand as croc slams jaw shut (video)

No Swerv, Do not go on. No need to swerve. Your last writing ( you have been living in Singapore many years)shows you say you do know very well the...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Where is the justice for visa run deaths?

The only kind of 'justice' that can really come of this tragedy would be for everyone to stop using the 'visa run' service. But bearin...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.