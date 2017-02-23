Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Drunk driving Phang Nga policeman fined B25,000, given 2 year suspended sentence

PHUKET: The chief of the Phang Nga City Police has confirmed today that the police officer charged with drunk driving in September last year was fined B25,000 and given a two-year suspended sentence.

crime, accidents, corruption, police, transport,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Thursday 23 February 2017, 01:04PM

More than 30 residents gathered at Phang Nga Muang District Police Station on the night of Sept 9, calling for police to test the officer for alcohol. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
More than 30 residents gathered at Phang Nga Muang District Police Station on the night of Sept 9, calling for police to test the officer for alcohol. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

An off-duty police officer reeking of alcohol left six people injured after his pickup truck crossed Phetkasem Rd and crashed into them – before the officer fled the scene – on Sept 9 outraging local residents in Phang Nga Town.

More than 30 residents gathered at Phang Nga Muang District Police Station on the night of Sept 9, calling for police to test the officer for alcohol and ensure justice was served in conducting their investigation. (See story here.)

On Sept 29, Lt Dusit Phongphan, an inspector with the Phang Nga Muang District Police, told The Phuket News that the station had finally received the BAC test results from Phang Nga Hospital after waiting for more than two weeks, and they confirmed that the officer’s alcohol level was more than 50mg at the time of the incident.

The officer was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Feb 23), Phang Nga City Police Chief Col Suwat Kaewprom said, “Sub Lt Thanom Haesathit was found guilty of drunk driving by Phang Nga Provincial Court and fined B25,000. He was also given a two-year suspended sentence.

Sub Lt Thanom also paid compensation to all of the six people injured in the incident,” Col Suwat said.

Col Suwat also confirmed that Sub Lt Thanom was still in full police employment, however he has yet to be disciplined as per police disciplinary procedures.  

 

 
