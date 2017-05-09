Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Black wastewater returns to Phuket’s Surin Beach

PHUKET: Officials in Cherng Talay are stunned by the return of black wastewater at Phuket’s Surin Beach last week, with one key official reacting in plain disbelief.

tourism, pollution, health, environment, natural-resources,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 9 May 2017, 10:13AM

Phuket officials were stunned by the news that black wastewater had returned to Surin Beach. Photo: Supplied
Phuket officials were stunned by the news that black wastewater had returned to Surin Beach. Photo: Supplied

Krichanut Suphantakij, Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) at the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), told The Phuket News yesterday (May 8) that the long-awaited wastewater treatment “system” was completed two months ago.

“The project was completed after (former) Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan ordered workers to hurry to get it done,” Mr Krichanut said.

“Our wastewater-treatment facilities for Bang Tao and Surin beaches now receive about 5,000 cubic meters of wastewater (a day) from different areas at each beach,” he said.

“That’s why there has been less black water on Surin Beach over the past two months,” he added.

Mr Krichanut blankly disbelieved that the wastewater had returned to Surin, and offered a disturbing understanding of what wastewater was.

“I don’t think black wastewater has appeared on Surin Beach again. I believe it is just from some hotels releasing waste into the public drains,” he said.

However, he added, “I will order my colleagues to check, today.”

The black pool of water flowing from waste pipes last spilled onto Surin Beach in January, with local residents and business owner angry over a lack of response by Cherng Talay OrBorTor to fix the problems – which has plagued the beach for years.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

This has been happening for years and the problem just gets keeps getting worse,” said one of many local residents on the beach.

“We’re fed up with it, and we’re considering fixing the problem ourselves,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told The Phuket News. (See story here.)

That incident followed another wastewater surge onto the sand last November, to which Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief MaAnn Samran said he would dispatch a backhoe to fix the problem.

However, Mr MaAnn did explain that the B320-million project initiated in 2012 to expand the sewage system in the area and install a wastewater-treatment plant had yet to come onstream.

“The project is about 80% complete, we are now only waiting for the Phuket Governor to sign approval for Phase II of the project,” he said at the time.

As promised in January last year, Mr MaAnn confirmed that Cherng Talay OrBorTor trucks were pumping wastewater from Surin and Bang Tao beaches every day at 10am, 1pm and 2pm.

“This is only a temporary measure. The wastewater will go through filtration treatment and will be stored at a treatment plant until we’re ready to treat it fully and release it elsewhere,” he said. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

BenPendejo | 09 May 2017 - 12:47:18

Boy...what a surprise.  This is what happens when there is little to no planning and/or engineering into public works projects.  There continues to be no treatment, and hotels and every other source of wastewater continues to be discharged into the storm drain system.  Additionally, blackwater pumped out is NOT saved for release into the "treatment" system... it is taken near a bunch of poor people in the back streets of BangTao and dumped into a field.  These are all reasons that the Mayor needs to go...as all areas under his control are some of the biggest ongoing disasters on Phuket. This ranges from illegal dumping of trash throughout the community, constant road repairs which are left in VERY poor condition, and of course, some of the filthiest klongs and ocean water in Phuket.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

malczx7r,instead of telling us about it,why didnt you go to that officer and confronted him with his wrongdoing?Do you really think in telling us from...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

Rorri,tell me something i dont know yet.Dress-code came in 1941.That doesnt mean that thais walked shirtless before in a city.And about your question ...(Read More)

Black wastewater returns to Phuket’s Surin Beach

Boy...what a surprise. This is what happens when there is little to no planning and/or engineering into public works projects. There continues to be...(Read More)

Phuket's Techworx is leading the field in custom smart home solutions

Since when are advertorials headline news P.N??? Smart homes are nothing new, yawn....(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

Eagle, trying to catch them?? Maybe you should go for a drive on the roads, you don't need to "catch" them, they are like flies around f...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

BenPendejo absolutely correct, people in uniform, won't call them police as that does real police a disservice! Walked through Chalong police sta...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

I think it is ok,this is Phuket where everything goes, not Thailand,just leave this stupid cameras at home and make your own home cinema! Horst...(Read More)

Pregnant British woman crushed under 18-wheeled Phuket truck

BenPendejo,Respect for your decision to move away from Thailand.It is the best way to do so if someone cant stand it anymore.I wish some more people w...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

Point is: The low ranking RTP officers at the street, owners of high class cars, look at police stations. But Police wise, more than helmet fines, the...(Read More)

Pregnant British woman crushed under 18-wheeled Phuket truck

Oh lord, how absolutely tragic. Even worse the precedent has recently been set for the driver of the motorbike to be charged with causing wrongful ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.