Back in black: Wastewater returns to Phuket’s Surin Beach

PHUKET: Black wastewater returned to Phuket’s Surin Beach yesterday (Jan 15), angering local residents and receiving no response from local officials – while tourists enjoyed the beach and played in the beach water nearby.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 16 January 2017, 10:41AM

The dark pool, flowing from a public drain that empties onto the beach, extended some 30 metres long and carried the stench of wasterwater into the air.

“This has been happening for years and the problem just gets keeps getting worse,” said one of many local residents on the beach yesterday.

“We’re fed up with it, and we’re considering fixing the problem ourselves,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told The Phuket News.

In late November, MaAnn Samran, Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), vowed to “fix the problem” by ordering a backhoe to clear the rank pool. (See story here.)

However, calls to Mr MaAnn this morning went unanswered.

Cherng Talay OrBorTor Deputy Chief Siri Yokthong declined to comment by truncating the call.

Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief Administrative Office (Palad) Krichanut Suphantakij, who as recently as Dec 30 was willing to explain extensively about the ongoing project to upgrade the wastewater-treatment facilities for Bang Tao and Surin beaches after a contractor’s backhoe was seized (see story here), today dismissed any role in the project.

“The problem of wastewater management in Surin is not my responsibility. It is the (responsibility of the) Division of Public Works,” he said.

However, Worawat Soonthonsanor, chief of the Cherng Talay OrBorTor Public Works Division, said he was not empowered to comment.

“Please talk with Deputy Chief Siri Yokthong. By order, I am not authorised to speak to the media,” he said.

 

 
