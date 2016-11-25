Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Wastewater streams onto Phuket’s Surin Beach

PHUKET: Officials this week vowed to take quick action to rectify a growing pool rancid, black wastewater from continuing to spill onto Surin Beach.

tourism, environment, natural-resources, pollution,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Sunday 27 November 2016, 09:00AM

Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan has vowed to personally look into the rancid wastewater spilling onto Surin Beach. Photo: Yutthawat Lekmak
Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan has vowed to personally look into the rancid wastewater spilling onto Surin Beach. Photo: Yutthawat Lekmak

The sepid wastewater was spotted by beach-goers last Wednesday (Nov 16), and reported to The Phuket News.

“We will use a backhoe to fix that problem soon,” MaAnn Samran, Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), told The Phuket News reporters he called to his office to respond in person to the issue.

Mr MaAnn did not elaborate on how a backhoe would stem the flow of wastewater onto beach.

He did, however, confirm that the B320-million project initiated in 2012 to expand the sewage system in the area and install a wastewater-treatment plant had yet to come onstream.

“The project is about 80 per cent complete, we are now only waiting for the Phuket Governor to sign approval for Phase II of the project,” he said.

As promised in January, Mr MaAnn confirmed that Cherng Talay OrBorTor trucks were pumping wastewater from Surin and Bang Tao beaches every day at 10am, 1pm and 2pm.

“This is only a temporary measure. The wastewater will go through filtation treatment adn will be stored at a treatment plant until we’re ready to treat it fully and release it elsewhere,” he said.

Chief MaAnn explained that Phase II of the sewage-system upgrade had been already approved by the Department of Environment Quality Promotion (DEQP).

We have already sent the relevant documents to the Phuket Governor to sign his approval so we can go ahead with the rest of this project,” he said.

“In the meantime, I have asked local officials, residents and business operators to help us keep drains free from rubbish. Please do not dump wastewater into the canal,” he added.

Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan told The Phuket News on Wednesday (Nov 23) that improving the quality of the water at Phuket’s beaches was among his top priorities and that he would be looking into the issue personally.

“Wastewater at Phuket’s beaches is on my list of issues that need to be resolved. My team will investigate and follow up on water quality this month,” he said.

“This issue is being tackled now, but first we need to check the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) in the water then we will coordinate with local administration organisations in each area to let them know what needs to be done next,” he added.

Affirming his personal role ni improving beach water in Phuket, Gov Chockchai said, “Anything that happens on Phuket’s beaches or to our water sources that affects water quality, I must know. I will follow up on all information from officialss taking care of this issue.”

Gov Chockchai’s promise might be music to local resident Darapron Sandeenasiri’s ears. She told The Phuket News that many people had complained to the Cherng Talay OrBorTor about wastewater being pumped onto Surin Beach over the past two years.

“The issue has not yet been resolved despite the president of the OrBorTor telling residents that there is an ongoing project to solve the problem,” she said.

“I want to know whether the OrBorTor is really doing the project, or whether they just said they were as a way of addressing unrelenting complaints from local residents and business operators.”  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 27 November 2016 - 13:55:03

A 320 million project, initiated in 2012 (!!!) still has to come 'on stream'??
This is just plain government corruption! 

I puke of reading what is 'on my list'.
Matters which are already 10 years on a list. Give me a break.
Hello, NCPO? Do you cover this?

And all this at Surinn beach to honor his late Majesty King Bhumibol?
The beach which suppose by April 2017 a location to honor His majesty Late King Bhumibol.
What a disgrace. What a Thai government certificate of incompetence.

Glad to read that the Phuket Governor 'follows' everything, as previous governors did for sure.

Guess it is time 'Bangkok' takes over this shame full portfolio from Phuket governors.
Until now governors did not improve, not implement measures to make Phuket beaches clean, welcoming beaches to tourist.
Just a side line, illegal,10% beach thing, but not controlled. 
For Phuket governors the para sailing, jet ski and beaches who charge visitor 200 thb are simply not existing.
That industry fills to many private coffers! Right?

Phuket governing is like playing a ball came.

The Phuket News

Pinot | 27 November 2016 - 12:54:00

Last time I looked there wasn't a single toilet on Surin Beach. Where do people go to the toilet? The OrborTor can not be believed about anything. I think Surin Beach is a disaster at the moment. Stay away.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.