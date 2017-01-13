Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

World lifeguard chief appeals to PM Prayut over Phuket drownings

PHUKET: The President of the International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) has appealed directly to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha to take urgent action to support Phuket’s lifeguards in order to stem the growing tide of drownings at the island’s beaches.

Friday 13 January 2017, 09:52AM

Phuket lifeguards attempt to revive a Russian tourist on the beach after rescuing him from strong surf. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Phuket lifeguards attempt to revive a Russian tourist on the beach after rescuing him from strong surf. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Citing hundreds of drownings in Phuket in recent years and little improvement over the past 10 years, ISLA President Henry Reyes in a formal letter to PM Prayut dated Jan 10 called the ongoing deaths at the beaches an “epidemic”.

Mr Reyes also pointed out that many of the victims were tourists from Australia, China, Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, United Kingdom, the United States and other countries.

“During the monsoon season from May to November, dangerous ocean currents are created by strong winds and waves. These waves and currents make Phuket’s ocean waters extremely dangerous for beach patrons, especially those with little or no ocean swimming experience,” Mr Reyes wrote.

“Since 2010, hundreds of international visitors and Thai citizens have drowned in the ocean waters surrounding Phuket. According to the Thai Ministry of Public Health, drowning is the leading cause of death of Thai children under 16 years old…

“It is also a leading cause of death among tourists in Phuket,” he added.

Mr Reyes called on PM Prayut to intervene in the impending budget cuts by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organization (PPAO) to reduce lifeguard funding by 10%, citing The Phuket News page one story last month “Slashed budget puts Phuket lifeguard patrols in danger”. (See story here.)

“The International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) is aware of PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong’s plan to reduce funding for ocean lifesaving by 10% for each of the next three years…

“ISLA respectfully requests that you take urgent action to improve Phuket’s lifeguard service, and prevent lapses in lifesaving coverage, by implementing an improvement plan supported by the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand,” he urged.

“The ISLA is aware that the Phuket Provincial Administration Organization (PPAO) has, for the last 14 years, provided money for lifesaving services at many of Phuket’s beaches. However, our initial review indicates the services delivered do NOT meet international standards.

“In addition, the private tender model for providing this essential public safety service has resulted in numerous gaps of lifeguard coverage over the last seven years.

“The time periods without lifesaving services have ranged from a few weeks in some years, to months in others. These lapses in service leave Phuket’s dangerous ocean waters unguarded, and subjects Thai citizens and visitors to an even higher risk of drowning,” he wrote.

“ISLA wishes to voice strong opposition to Mr Patomwatthanapong’s plan to reduce funding for Phuket’s lifeguards, when in reality, much more needs to be done to bring Phuket’s lifeguarding service up to international standards,” Mr Reyes added.

Mr Reyes pointed out that ISLA was “especially concerned” about the following deficiencies:

  • Insufficient number of lifeguards during monsoon season (May-Nov)
  • Worn out and unserviceable lifesaving equipment
  • Lack of facilities to clean, repair and store lifesaving equipment
  • Lack of shelter, water, toilet facilities, and electricity for Lifeguards
  • Lack of authority to keep beach patrons out of dangerous areas
  • Inadequate training to ensure Lifeguard and patron safety
  • No insurance for on the job injuries
  • Low salaries with no benefits
  • Little improvement in drowning statistics in the last 10 years

To redress the critical issue facing Phuket’s lifeguards, and the island’s ability to save lives at the beaches, Mr Reyes noted that ISLA recommends the following measures be taken immediately to prevent needless loss of life:

  • Increased budget to ensure adequate numbers of lifeguards and stations, especially during monsoon season (May-Nov)
  • Construction of robust lifeguard stations at key beaches with:
    - Buildings able to withstand monsoon rain and wind, where Lifeguards can store/repair equipment and take shelter during extreme weather
    - Running water, toilets, electricity, and ventilation
    - Ongoing maintenance to keep beach facilities in working order
  • Provide adequate budget to acquire and maintain lifesaving equipment
  • Ongoing training for all Lifeguards to ensure their own safety as well as beach patrons
  • Public Safety Officer status for senior Lifeguards to provide authority and back-up
  • Salary and benefits commensurate with other Public Safety agencies
  • Participation in ISLA’s Global Drowning Tracker program

 

 
Kurt | 13 January 2017 - 11:13:18

It is very good that the International World Lifeguard chief appeals to PM Prayut about present and already years going on Phuket beach situation.

The local thai Phuket lifeguard 'chiefs' are complete of the road in their job.  ( actually what job?)
The 2 lists with deficiencies and recommendations show that undoubtedly.

Now we start to hope for the better.

Phuket community

Recent Comments

World lifeguard chief appeals to PM Prayut over Phuket drownings

It is very good that the International World Lifeguard chief appeals to PM Prayut about present and already years going on Phuket beach situation. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials launch coral restoration project at Koh Racha

@ Capt B Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) had never used tires to built artificial reefs in Thailand. They have been using square c...(Read More)

DNA test for Koh Tao AC Bar owner’s son

Thailands worse keep secret!! The Tuwichian family are a disgrace to Thailand they are guilty fact!! The uk victims family knows the truth even thoug...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Phuket beach

Sorry Kurt...lifeguards don't need more authority...they just need to pay attention. There is way too much beach to have a couple lazy bums sitti...(Read More)

Four saved as speedboat sinks off Phuket

Yes Kurt.Let experienced foreign Boatcaptains drive longtailboats.And what is next on your wishlist?Foreign taxidriver,foreign Vandriver,foreign busdr...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Phuket beach

Another good idea from Kurt.More legal power for the beach guards!And what kind of punishment you have in mind for those ignoring red flags?A 500 Baht...(Read More)

Southern floods affecting deliveries to Phuket mini-marts

Declines to comment, from food store companies about this? Than better stay away a while from their stock. Quite simple, is it not? Not willing to ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

Joe12, I guess ematt asked you to speak for him, the problem is, you completely missed my point, basically, and as simply as I can put it... if you do...(Read More)
