Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Slashed budget puts Phuket lifeguard patrols in danger

PHUKET: A provincial council resolution to slash the Phuket lifeguards’ funding by 10 per cent threatens to cut the number of lifeguards patrolling the beaches.

tourism, marine, Chinese, Russian, death, accidents, patong,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 12 December 2016, 09:00AM

The move hopes to see more hotels stepping up to support Phuket's lifeguards. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
The move hopes to see more hotels stepping up to support Phuket's lifeguards. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The council resolution, voted in August and in effect from October, saw 19 council members voting to reduce the funding. Two council members abstained.

The budget cut, down to B19.8 million per year, is to remain in effect annually for three years.

“It is not worth paying B22 million for Phuket lifeguards,” PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong told The Phuket News.

“We planned to reduce the budget by cutting unnecessary things out. We will also give hotels the chance to support the lifeguards in providing beach safety,” he said.

However, Mr Watcharin gave no definition of what was deemed “unnecessary”.

According to the announcement on the PPAO website, “The purpose of this project is is to boost people’s confidence in safety, defence and to protect tourists from loss or death.”

“I believe hotels will provide staff to support lifeguards on the beaches. Then we will have extra staff for tourists’ safety,” Mr Watcharin explained.

“It is a chance for hotels to be responsible and take care of their own guests as we join together to provide for their safety,” he added.

However, the PPAO has yet to clarify why the hotels would pay out of pocket to support lifeguards further when they already funded the lifeguard budget through the “Hotel tax” of 1% of each room rate charged at every registered hotel in the province.

As far back as 2004, the PPAO raked in B44 million in hotel tax collections, with only 214 hotels on the island paying contributions – far fewer than half the number of hotels in Phuket even at that time.

Worse, only last month did Russian tourist Petr Agapov, 57, drown at a section of at Bang Tao Beach where lifeguards are not allowed to patrol because hotel has own staff looking after surf safety. (See story here.)

In August, French national Anne Sophie Faisant Torrijos, 23, drowned at a small beach south of Nai Thon where lifeguards are asked not to patrol the waters to keep tourists safe. (See story here.)

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

As is government protocol, the contract of B19.8mn to provide lifeguard services will be offered for public tender. However, so far no organisation other than the Phuket Lifeguard Service has even deemed the previous budget of B22mn worth even submitting a bid for.

With the budget slashed, PLS President Prathaiyut Chuayuan this week told The Phuket News that he was uncertain whether his lifeguards will want to bid for the contract, a decision that would throw into jeopardy having lifeguards stationed at 38 points on 12 beaches on the island.

“I was surprised to learn that the PPAO cut the budget by 10%, and I didn’t know until I heard it on the radio,” he said.

“I have no idea what made them cut the budget, and we have to consider whether or not to bid for the contract at all,” he added.

Although some hotels already support lifeguards, the budget also pays for the watchtowers, such as the one that collapsed on Karon Beach earlier this year (see story here), and for free surf survival training for children (see story here).

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup said that she is taking the news very seriously.

“We are really concerned about tourist safety. I will be raising this issue with my staff this week,” she told The Phuket News on Tuesday (Dec 6).

“Patong Beach is more than three kilometres long and there are only three lifeguard stations now, but there are easily more than 1,000 tourists on the beach. During the high season, the number of tourists on the beach is much higher than that,” she said.

“We must come up with a solution, even if we need to find another way to come up with the budget needed ourselves,” Mayor Chalermluck said.

Meanwhile, Ma-ann Samran, Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), declined to comment.

Cherng Talay OrBorTor is the local authority responsible for Surin Beach, which is renowned for its deadly surf during the southwest monsoon from May through October each year.

“It is not my responsibility to comment,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

benvenuto | 13 December 2016 - 19:00:13

Hotels should help make beaches safer because some (the big expensive ones anyway) are on or near the beach? Is that a fair assessment of the PPAO's reasoning? 
Using the same logic every hotel large or small is on a road so the PPAO should invite them to send their staff to help police with tourist road safety. I look forward to the Hilton receptionist helping police at Chalong roundabout....God knows they need help.  

First class beaches,  third class administration.

The Phuket News

benvenuto | 13 December 2016 - 16:26:02

Phuket depends on huge numbers of tourists most of whom go to the beach and can't swim and too many drown but now it's up to hotels to make beaches safer? Unbelievable.  
Whatever happened to that other einstein proposal to put a film museum in Naiharn at a cost of 40M baht? It seems we've moved on from that joke to this PPAO joke. Naiharn, rated #3 Best Beach in Asia, has had no toilets, no showers and no rubbish bins for years, apparently deemed unnecessary, and now perhaps no lifeguards. Some tourists might deem them just a little more necessary than PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong.

The Phuket News

bustermanidogs | 13 December 2016 - 14:10:01

The PPAO chief should lose his job instantly. He is clearly a man who cares nothing of the safety of tourists, who puts money before peoples lives. I personally am going to put his statement online, along with copies of the many deaths by drowning which have happened in phuket over the past year. Maybe when this is seen by potential tourists, something will be done to put peoples safety before money hungry Thai's.

The Phuket News

Safety First | 13 December 2016 - 10:06:44

Swimmer safety must be number one priority. Suggest authorities change the way the beach is managed if you are not happy with it but not the funding! Towers installed are not appropriate for most beaches. By all means ask hotels to supplement the basic service already available- but not replace it! Phuket Beaches must be patrolled and tourists must be educated about the dangers.

The Phuket News

Rorii | 12 December 2016 - 17:53:00

"“I believe hotels will provide staff to support lifeguards on the beaches. Then we will have extra staff for tourists’ safety,” Mr Watcharin explained" can someone explain why is it the responsibility of the hotels, hotels provide accommodation, it is "Phuket" that "invites" tourists, therefore it is "Phukets" responsibility, the beaches are NOT the responsibility of hotels. The local administrations charge "rates/taxes" some of which should go towards adequately funding  lifeguards.
PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong, it is about time you understood responsibility, your way of "thinking" is to say the least... strange.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 12 December 2016 - 14:18:42

Ooh, not again a continuing story about Phuket life guards!
Phuket News questions about it are right.
The answers of Phuket authorities are wrong! ( decline to answer, or saying, very thai, not my responsibility)

Since 2014 the Phuket beaches 'suffered' changes, perhaps well mended, but 2.5 years later we see what a disaster it became.
For foreign tourists it is clear that next year there will be less safety at polluted Phuket beaches.

And talking about beach watch towers, did any reader ever see a life guard in Naiharn or Patong watch tower? NEVER!
The collapsed Karon beach tower speaks for itselves, regarding the 'function' of it.

Perhaps a part of the beach guards budget goes now to the beach pooping police horses. hehehe.

The Phuket News

Nasa123 | 12 December 2016 - 13:38:00

The most important for  Phuket lifeguards are to rent out Wakeboarding and have school look at Kata Beatch and on the sand, they don`t have the eye on the water and looking after people, good lifeguards in Kata Phuket.

The Phuket News

Lifeguard Budget | 12 December 2016 - 13:14:28

“It is not worth paying B22 million for Phuket lifeguards,” PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong. 

Is this guy on drugs?

Put his kids in the rip and then ask him about the lifeguard budget!

The Phuket News
Matches 8 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.