PHUKET: Tourist Police in Phuket yesterday arrested a 36-year-old Thai man wanted on an arrest warrant issued on January 23 for drug possession. The warrant was issued following the arrest of another man on December 28 who told police he was carrying drugs for the wanted man.

Tuesday 7 February 2017, 04:46PM

Jeerasak “Ball” Sitthichock, 36, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued on Jan 23. Photo: Tourist Police

Lt Col Naruewat Phutthawiro of the Phuket Tourist Police arrested Mr Jeerasak “Ball” Sitthichock, 36, from Phuket after discovering he was hiding-out in a property on Soi Patak 14 in Karon.

“We arrested a man named Mr Arnon Sitthitan, 26, on Dec 28, 2016, when he and found in possession of methamphetamine (ya bah) and crystal meth (ya ice). Arnon told us that he was carrying the drugs for Jeerasak.

“We managed to obtain an arrest warrant for Jeerasak from Phuket Provincial Court on Jan 23 and we have been looking for since then,” Lt Col Naruewat said.

“Yesterday we learned that he was in hiding at a property on Soi Patak 14 in Karon which is where he was arrested,” he added.

Jeerasak will now have to face his charge of possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.

Tourist Police arrested four people for drug possession on Dec 28 after learning that the drugs had been delivered to a local transportation company. Police said that the total value of the drugs was close to one million baht.

At 2pm on Dec 28, Arnon turned up to collect a parcel. Inside police discovered 994 ya bah pills and 87.5g of ya ice. (See story here.)