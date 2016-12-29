PHUKET: Officers from the island’s Tourist Police arrested four people for drug possession yesterday (Dec 28) after learning that the drugs had been delivered to a local transportation company. Police say that the total value of the drugs was close to one million baht.

Thursday 29 December 2016, 12:19PM

Police question the four arrested people at Phuket City Police Station. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Col Nareuwat Putthawiro of the Phuket Tourist Police said that his team received a tip-off that drugs had been sent to the Somchai Speed Transport Company in Rassada from the “PenPenz” shop in Bangkok and that local dealers would be visiting the company to receive their packages.

First to turn up at the premises was Mr Sarawut Kongkarong, 28, from Prachuap Khiri Khan who went to retrieve his parcel at 1:30pm. When the package was opened police discovered 393 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 32 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) inside.

Then at 2pm, Mr Arnon Sitthitan, 26, from Phuket turned up to collect a parcel. Inside police discovered 994 ya bah pills and 87.5g of ya ice.

Finally, at 2:30pm, Mr Pitchayakorn Naoprai,18, from Phuket and a 15-year-old from Trang (named withheld for legal reasons) arrived to collect their parcel. Inside was 2,870 ya bah pills and 101g of ya ice.

In total police seized from the four 4,257 ya bah pills and 220.5g of ya ice said to be worth almost one million baht.

All four were taken to Phuket City Police Station where they were charged with possession of a Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.