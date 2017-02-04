Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Two abandoned suitcases in Phuket Town cause bomb scare, confirmed by police to be emtpy

PHUKET: Two abandoned suitcases suspected of potentially containing explosive devices were found in two locations in Phuket Town yesterday evening (Feb 3).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 4 February 2017, 05:11PM

They were both found to be harmless after inspection by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team of the Phuket City Police.

At 8:30pm yesterday (Feb 3), the Phuket City Police and Kusoldharm rescue workers closed off an area near Suan Luang Park (Rama IX) Park in Phuket Town after the discovery of an unattended suitcase in front of SB Living Place hotel near the Intersection of Chao Fah East and Bangkok Roads.

While they were waiting for the EOD team to arrive, a worker of Phuket Municipality garbage collector told Lt Col Chatchat Choonoo of the Phuket City Police: “While I was collecting the garbage, I found a piece of luggage at 8pm, so opened it and found it was empty. I was going to put it into the garbage truck, but I thought that the owner might come back to get it. So I didn’t move it.”

The police EOD confirmed that the suitcase was empty.

Later that evening at 9:01pm police were informed of another luggage that was found in front of the SCB Bank on Chao Fah East Rd. Again, Police cordoned off the area to inspect the suspicious luggage. The owner of the luggage later returned to collect it.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Once the police confirmed that the suitcases posed no threat, both cordoned off areas were reopened.

A similar situation occurred in Dec 2016, see story here.

 

 

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Army in Phuket probes military corruption allegations

"Gov Chockchai named the “top five issues” as 1) “organising” Phuket beaches; 2) taxi management 3) encroachment and wastewater managemen...(Read More)

Phuket bars, nightclubs plea for special Patong party zone

Good to see some real competition on Bangla Road with 49 baht beers. I doubt that the Patong price fixing committee/cartel will be pleased about this ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor in face off with Tourism Dept boss over corruption allegations, Patong bar crackdown

Could people kindly stop posting the truth on social media - we certainly don't want the truth getting out !!!!!!...(Read More)

Phuket Governor in face off with Tourism Dept boss over corruption allegations, Patong bar crackdown

It's all a facade. Because many issues were not discussed or just brushed under the carpet they simply do not exist. Ms. Morakul should have ac...(Read More)

Phuket Smart City Free High Speed Wi-Fi now available

Are there here cyber specialists/professionals who are able to confirm or this 'Hosanna' Phuket Smart City Free high speed WIFI is sufficient ...(Read More)

Phuket bars, nightclubs plea for special Patong party zone

Did anyone ever see Phuket Fire brigade prevention officers during operation hours in places like Illuzion to check according fire prevention-safety r...(Read More)

Phuket Governor in face off with Tourism Dept boss over corruption allegations, Patong bar crackdown

He, the Governor, said a lot, and said nothing. She, Director-general from Bangkok, said a lot, and said nothing. News can have negative effect on...(Read More)

Phuket Governor in face off with Tourism Dept boss over corruption allegations, Patong bar crackdown

“People should be careful when sharing news such as this on social media because when it gains widespread presence, the news can have a negative eff...(Read More)

Phuket Smart City Free High Speed Wi-Fi now available

ATTENTION*****ATTENTION****** All pigs to trough. ATTENTION Calling all pigs to trough. All pigs report to trough. That is all. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.