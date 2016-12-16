PHUKET: An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called in to examine a piece of suspect luggage left close to the old Phuket bus terminal yesterday evening (Dec 15) only to discover it was just an empty suitcase.

Friday 16 December 2016, 09:48AM

Once opened, it was found that the suspect luggage was just an empty suitcase. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 6:30pm yesterday, Lt Aphichart Musiksand of the Phuket City Police and Kosoldharm rescue workers were forced to close off an area close to the old bus terminal off Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town after staff from a nearby hotel reported that a piece of suspect luggage had been left next to an electricity pylon.

It was reported that the luggage was left at around 9am in the morning and because the owner could not be traced locals became suspicious that it could be a bomb.

The EOD requested the area be blocked off from the public while the suitcase was inspected, and once they managed to open the item they discovered it was empty. The area was reopened soon after.