Thailand extends visa fee waiver scheme for tourists from 21 countries

BANGKOK: The Royal Thai Government recently approved the extension of the visa fee waiver and reduction for visas on arrival for tourists from 21 countries. The original scheme, established on Nov 30 last year, will now be extended until Aug 31 this year.

Tuesday 28 February 2017, 06:20PM

The visa fee waiver scheme for 21 countries has been extended, the TAT confirmed today.
The visa fee waiver scheme for 21 countries has been extended, the TAT confirmed today.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, “Thailand’s tourism sector is thriving but with extra government support; such as, this visa waiver and reduction scheme means we can remain the top destination in the region. By continuing, this policy will help motivate visitors from these countries to discover Amazing stories in Amazing Thailand.”

The extension of the visa incentives for tourists for a further six months was proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and was approved at the weekly Cabinet Meeting earlier this month.

The new period, lasting until Aug 31, will mean that travellers applying for tourist visas at Royal Thai Embassies or Thai Consulates abroad will not have to pay any fees for entry visas, while the fees for visas on arrival (VoA) have been reduced from B2,000 to B1,000 per person.

The new regulation will be effective for passport holders from 21 countries and territories including Andorra, Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

Most of the countries listed are not major tourist providers, but the concession sends the right message to China, Taiwan, India and Saudi Arabia markets that have vast potential for growth, Deputy Prime Minister Thanasak Patimaprakorn said earlier this month. (See story here.)

 

 
