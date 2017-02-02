Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Tourism figures forecast growth for 2017

BANGKOK: Tourism associations estimate Thailand’s tourism industry will increase the number of tourist visits by 10% this year.

tourism, economics, Chinese, Russian,

TTR Weekly

Sunday 5 February 2017, 10:00AM

A man relaxes reading a book at a beach in Phuket. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
A man relaxes reading a book at a beach in Phuket. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Presiding at the Association of Thai Travel Agents and Thai Hotels Association annual meeting, last Wednesday (Jan 25), Deputy Prime Minister Thanasak Patimaprakorn said last year the country welcomed 32.6 million international visits.

He claimed there were more “quality tourists” in the year’s total than in the past as a result of government promotions.

The crackdown of illegal tour operators and hotels would also help to drive quality tourism, he said, referring to the policy to end zero-dollar tours from China that he said have no financial value for the country, but create considerable stress on resources.

“The country needs to set strategies to shift tourists from crowded destinations and to develop new tourist attractions… we have to tighten safety and security.”

This year, Thailand will focus on specific tourism segments such as sports tourism, health and wellness, weddings and romance, marine and rail to boost tourism.

The government will also promote what is popularly called foodie tourism, and Deputy PM Thanasak has already proposed to the Cabinet to approve a proposal by the Tourism Authority of Thailand to sign an agreement with Michelin Guide to award Michelin stars for excellence restaurants. It should be completed in three weeks.

The Michelin Guidebook Bangkok is expected to cover five years starting this year and will cost US$4.1mn (B49.252mn) to establish and operate, although he did not elaborate on the cost breakdown.

“Once the project is approved, Thailand will be the second country in Asean, after Singapore, to join the Michelin Guidebook…it will help to increase tourist spending in the country.”

In addition, the government is likely to extend the free tourist visa concession for citizens of 19 nations that is due to end Feb 28. It will be extended for another six months, Deputy PM Thanasak added.

Most of the countries listed are not major tourist providers, but the concession sends the right message to China, Taiwan, India and Saudi Arabia markets that have vast potential for growth, he said.

The 19 nations eligible for the visa-fee waiver comprise of Andorra, Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Under the scheme, citizens from the 19 countries do not need to pay the B1,000 fee to process a visa at Thai embassies, or consular offices overseas. They still have to visit the consulates, which can be time consuming due to the long distances between the capital and other cities.

United Services Phuket

The visa-on-arrival fee, which was increased on Sept 27 to B2,000 was also reduced to B1,000 for citizens of the 19 countries. The visa-on-arrival is valid for just 15 days.

ATTA President Charoen Wangananont said, “This year, tourism should grow around 9% to 10% mainly on the back of strong markets in Asia.

“Asean market will be crucial for us this year and that will encourage more air connectivity between destinations,” he added.

Thai Hotels Association President Supawan Tanomkieatipum said it was vital to convince tour operators to use legal hotels to end negative practices.

Last year, overall hotel occupancy stood at 64.48%, up 3.23% from 62.46%. This year, the association expects occupancy to close at 70%, she said.

This year, the country projects 35mn foreign travellers. Tourism-related revenue is expected to reach B2.71 trillion. Of that, B1.78trn is to come from foreign visitors and B930 billion from domestic travellers.

In 2016, the country attracted 32,588,303 international visits, improving 8.91% compared with 29,923,185 in 2015.

Last year, overall tourism revenue reached B2.51trn, increasing 10.93% and exceeding the target of B2.4trn. Of that, B1.64trn came from international markets and B870bn from the domestic market.

The revenue estimates were based on exit surveys to determine an average spend per tourist, but are not considered entirely accurate.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor in face off with Tourism Dept boss over corruption allegations, Patong bar crackdown

The Governor said:.."I can conform absolutely that there are no illegal tour guides on Phuket".. That is great news for all illegal tour ...(Read More)

Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation rescue team takes annual break to celebrate Chinese New Year

Rescue organisation takes a holiday, I hope this means, as an old movie was titled , :Death Takes a Holiday."...(Read More)

Army in Phuket probes military corruption allegations

"Gov Chockchai named the “top five issues” as 1) “organising” Phuket beaches; 2) taxi management 3) encroachment and wastewater managemen...(Read More)

Phuket bars, nightclubs plea for special Patong party zone

Good to see some real competition on Bangla Road with 49 baht beers. I doubt that the Patong price fixing committee/cartel will be pleased about this ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor in face off with Tourism Dept boss over corruption allegations, Patong bar crackdown

Could people kindly stop posting the truth on social media - we certainly don't want the truth getting out !!!!!!...(Read More)

Phuket Governor in face off with Tourism Dept boss over corruption allegations, Patong bar crackdown

It's all a facade. Because many issues were not discussed or just brushed under the carpet they simply do not exist. Ms. Morakul should have ac...(Read More)

Phuket Smart City Free High Speed Wi-Fi now available

Are there here cyber specialists/professionals who are able to confirm or this 'Hosanna' Phuket Smart City Free high speed WIFI is sufficient ...(Read More)

Phuket bars, nightclubs plea for special Patong party zone

Did anyone ever see Phuket Fire brigade prevention officers during operation hours in places like Illuzion to check according fire prevention-safety r...(Read More)

Phuket Governor in face off with Tourism Dept boss over corruption allegations, Patong bar crackdown

He, the Governor, said a lot, and said nothing. She, Director-general from Bangkok, said a lot, and said nothing. News can have negative effect on...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.