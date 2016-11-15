Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

PHUKET: Two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of a Patong policeman’s son on Sunday night (Nov 13) surrendered to police yesterday (Nov 14). Both men denied the allegations made against them.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 15 November 2016, 11:23AM

The two suspects seen here after surrendering to police yesterday (Nov 14). Photo: Phuket City Police Station
The two suspects seen here after surrendering to police yesterday (Nov 14). Photo: Phuket City Police Station

Maj Col Natthaya Suwanpong of the Phuket City Police was informed by staff from Mission Hospital at 7:30pm on Sunday that a man, named as 21-year-old Thanapon Chusawad, had died while being transported to the hospital following a shooting incident close to British International School, Phuket (BISP).

A friend of the victim, Yutranan Jitchareon, 21, told police that he and Mr Thanapon had gone to an area close to BISP to discuss with a debt collector a B500 debt they owed. (See story here.)

Lt Col Nareuordin Pangleesen, an investigator from Phuket City Police Station confirmed to The Phuket News today (Nov 15) that 35-year-old Pademchai “X” Chaichana, and Kan “Meuk” Phuthalang, 22, surrendered at 4pm yesterday.

“Both men have been accused of conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to try to murder, conspiracy to illegally obtain a firearm and conspiracy to bring a gun into a public area without permission. However, they have both denied the allegations made against them.

BIS

“After being questioned, Pademchai did admit that he was the gunman but he still denied the charges. He claimed that he shot Mr Thanapon in self-defence,” he said.

Asked what was behind the shooting, Lt Col Nareuordin told The Phuket News that he was told the issue stemmed from a B500 tattoo, no other details were available.

When questioned more about the case, Maj Col Natthaya told The Phuket News to talk with the Chief of Phuket City Police Station, Col Kamon Osiri.

The Phuket News attempted to contact Col Kamon today but he was unavailable for comment.  

 

 
Rorii | 20 November 2016 - 18:25:57

Joe12, you made it an issue of guilt "as usual you are full of it. It is a basic tenet of the law that a person is innocent until proven guily" kurt never mention guilt. This was from your deep dark mind. Unlike you, I fully understood  what kurt was saying... yes, one of us does have a problem.

it seems, in most cases, it is only you and your bed mate, swerv, that don't  understand kurt, I'm  sure a decent psychologist could help.

The Phuket News

Joe12 | 19 November 2016 - 20:59:21

Rorii...clearly, time and time again you demonstrate your lack of ability to read or understand anything. 

Well no...how can one misinterpret anything, when the article is silence as to whether the deceased was armed or not, hence my question directed to Kurt as to his comment, " ... a unarmed person" I know its difficult for you, but Kurt states, "...but still denie charges." Who was talking about anyone being guilty?

The Phuket News

Rorii | 18 November 2016 - 18:34:23

Joe12, in no article is there any suggestion the victim was armed, you once again misinterpret what others say, I don't  see anything in Kurt's comment that indicates they are guilty, you always seem to read things into peoples comment simply to be argumentative. It's strange that you, and swerv, are the only one to have this problem, seems you have a real problem.

The Phuket News

Joe12 | 18 November 2016 - 17:23:59

Kurt...as usual you are full of it. It is a basic tenet of the law that a person is innocent until proven guilty. From the meagre facts presented in the article, the youths are well within bounds to proclaim innocence. Therefore, such a scenario cannot be confined solely to Thais as you wrongly suggest. How do you know the deceased was unarmed? Were you there and what evidence do you have of that?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 17 November 2016 - 13:24:06

First accused, and denied charges. Very thai.
Than, after questioning, admit to be gunman, but still denie charges.
Than declaring he shot out of self-defence a unarmed person.

He is more dumb than dumb. Heartless , and only air between his ears.
And a murder for just 500 thb only? Sickening.

The Phuket News

samantha | 16 November 2016 - 17:28:49

Faceless pics are great. Why bother even showing them?

The Phuket News
