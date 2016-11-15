PHUKET: Two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of a Patong policeman’s son on Sunday night (Nov 13) surrendered to police yesterday (Nov 14). Both men denied the allegations made against them.

The two suspects seen here after surrendering to police yesterday (Nov 14). Photo: Phuket City Police Station

Maj Col Natthaya Suwanpong of the Phuket City Police was informed by staff from Mission Hospital at 7:30pm on Sunday that a man, named as 21-year-old Thanapon Chusawad, had died while being transported to the hospital following a shooting incident close to British International School, Phuket (BISP).

A friend of the victim, Yutranan Jitchareon, 21, told police that he and Mr Thanapon had gone to an area close to BISP to discuss with a debt collector a B500 debt they owed. (See story here.)

Lt Col Nareuordin Pangleesen, an investigator from Phuket City Police Station confirmed to The Phuket News today (Nov 15) that 35-year-old Pademchai “X” Chaichana, and Kan “Meuk” Phuthalang, 22, surrendered at 4pm yesterday.

“Both men have been accused of conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to try to murder, conspiracy to illegally obtain a firearm and conspiracy to bring a gun into a public area without permission. However, they have both denied the allegations made against them.

“After being questioned, Pademchai did admit that he was the gunman but he still denied the charges. He claimed that he shot Mr Thanapon in self-defence,” he said.

Asked what was behind the shooting, Lt Col Nareuordin told The Phuket News that he was told the issue stemmed from a B500 tattoo, no other details were available.

When questioned more about the case, Maj Col Natthaya told The Phuket News to talk with the Chief of Phuket City Police Station, Col Kamon Osiri.

The Phuket News attempted to contact Col Kamon today but he was unavailable for comment.