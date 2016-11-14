PHUKET: A policeman’s son was shot dead in Khao Kaew yesterday night (Nov 14) in what has been said was a dispute over a B500 debt.

A friend of the victim, Yutranan Jitchareon, 21 (left), speaks to police at the scene of the shooting. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Col Natthaya Suwanpong of the Phuket City Police was informed by staff from Mission Hospital at 7:30pm yesterday that a man, named as 21-year-old Thanapon Chusawad, had died while being transported to the hospital following a shooting incident close to British International School, Phuket (BISP).

A friend of the victim, Yutranan Jitchareon, 21, told police that he and Mr Thanapon had gone to an areas close to BISP to discuss with a debt collector a B500 debt they owed.

The debt collector arrived at the meeting point in a white Toyota.

“Mr Yutranan told us that he and Mr Thanapon told the driver of the vehicle that they were unable to pay the B500 debt so he pulled out a gun and shot Mr Thanapon in the left side of his chest. Mr Yutranan and Mr Thanapon ran around to the other side of the car and the driver shot again, this time missing and hitting the car’s side view mirror.

“The driver of the vehicle then sped away along Soi Hanfarang towards Theppkasattri Rd and Mr Yutranan carried Mr Thanapon to their motorbike. They then got a passing motorist to take them to Mission Hospital but Mr Thanapon died of his injuries before arrival,” Maj Col Natthaya said.

Maj Col Natthaya later learned that Mr Thanapon was the son of Sen Sgt Maj Sawai Chusawad an investigating officer based at Patong Police Station.

Police have been told the identity of the shooter and are now hunting for him to question him over the incident.