Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket policeman’s son shot dead allegedly over B500 debt

PHUKET: A policeman’s son was shot dead in Khao Kaew yesterday night (Nov 14) in what has been said was a dispute over a B500 debt.

crime, death, police, violence, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 14 November 2016, 11:10AM

A friend of the victim, Yutranan Jitchareon, 21 (left), speaks to police at the scene of the shooting. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
A friend of the victim, Yutranan Jitchareon, 21 (left), speaks to police at the scene of the shooting. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Col Natthaya Suwanpong of the Phuket City Police was informed by staff from Mission Hospital at 7:30pm yesterday that a man, named as 21-year-old Thanapon Chusawad, had died while being transported to the hospital following a shooting incident close to British International School, Phuket (BISP).

A friend of the victim, Yutranan Jitchareon, 21, told police that he and Mr Thanapon had gone to an areas close to BISP to discuss with a debt collector a B500 debt they owed.

The debt collector arrived at the meeting point in a white Toyota.

“Mr Yutranan told us that he and Mr Thanapon told the driver of the vehicle that they were unable to pay the B500 debt so he pulled out a gun and shot Mr Thanapon in the left side of his chest. Mr Yutranan and Mr Thanapon ran around to the other side of the car and the driver shot again, this time missing and hitting the car’s side view mirror.

United Services Phuket

“The driver of the vehicle then sped away along Soi Hanfarang towards Theppkasattri Rd and Mr Yutranan carried Mr Thanapon to their motorbike. They then got a passing motorist to take them to Mission Hospital but Mr Thanapon died of his injuries before arrival,” Maj Col Natthaya said.

Maj Col Natthaya later learned that Mr Thanapon was the son of Sen Sgt Maj Sawai Chusawad an investigating officer based at Patong Police Station.

Police have been told the identity of the shooter and are now hunting for him to question him over the incident.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

swerv | 14 November 2016 - 16:28:36

Eagle: we can only hope.
But it would be too much of a culture shock to him, he prefers to moan and whinge about everything on Phuket so god knows what would happen if he was in a rural area.

The Phuket News

Eagle | 14 November 2016 - 16:08:32

To Nasa123.Good luck for you when moving to Isaan and please take Kurt with you!

The Phuket News

Kurt | 14 November 2016 - 15:36:40

Because Swerv,  it are all thai-thai problems.

You still not reacted on my prveious question to you how it is possible that so many drugs and arms are passing by the police station check point at the bridge to Phuket Island.
After you reacted so negatively on my comment regarding.

Don't be to selective in your reactions..as a simple matter that a thai kills a thai for 500 thb only.

I am here as I live in peace with foreign and thai friends, and feel good about it.
I not need corrupt transport mafia, so never a encounter with a tuk tuk driver with a big knife or steel bar.
Not go Bangla Road ( what to do there ?) and get involved in ridiculous knife/gun fights. 
Live my live in thai harmony.  Understand, swerv?  Harmony!

The Phuket News

swerv | 14 November 2016 - 15:18:03

Kurt: "Phuket, sinking down under arms and drugs?"

So why are you still here Kurt? Maybe you would feel safer in New York?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 14 November 2016 - 14:56:48

Thai killing thai for just 500 thb?
How much more can it sink here?
Why the money collector carried a gun anyway. Of course illegal.
Phuket, sinking down  under arms and drugs.

The Phuket News

Nasa123 | 14 November 2016 - 13:22:59

This happen when you have about 95% 0 Dollar turist in Phuket, now thai make money, You se on Kata and Karon the massasje and Vendor have fighting close every day + Jet Ski and Tux Tux scamming all over Phuket. I tell you Phuket are Dead and finish after soon 10 year in Phuket I move to Issan good people and now scamming jet.

The Phuket News
Matches 6 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.