PHUKET: Police have confirmed that the 42-year-old South Korean man who shot himself in an attempted suicide at the Patong Shooting Range on Monday is still in a serious condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital but that it is believed he will make a full recovery from his injuries.

Friday 17 March 2017, 11:10AM

Police question witnesses at the scene of the incident on Monday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Phattapee Srichai of the Patong Police received information of an incident at 7:20pm on Monday (Mar 13) where it was stated that a foreign man had shot himself at the Patong Shooting Range on Patong hill.

Lt Col Phattapee arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive man, later named as South Korean national Dong Ok Yun, 42, lying on the floor with gunshot wounds to his chin and face. The gun the man had been firing was lying nearby.

A hand-written note found in the man’s wallet at the scene stated that he didn’t want to go back to Korea. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Mar 17), Lt Phattapee said, “We went to Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday to try to speak with Mr Dong about the incident, however, we were advised by hospital staff that he is still in a serious condition and could not be questioned,.

“We were told that there is a lot of damage to the man’s throat and vocal cords and that it will take some time for the man to be able to talk again.

“However, staff believe that the man should make a full recovery,” he said.