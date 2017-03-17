Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

South Korean who attempted suicide at Phuket shooting range remains in serious condition

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that the 42-year-old South Korean man who shot himself in an attempted suicide at the Patong Shooting Range on Monday is still in a serious condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital but that it is believed he will make a full recovery from his injuries.

suicide, police, health,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Friday 17 March 2017, 11:10AM

Police question witnesses at the scene of the incident on Monday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Police question witnesses at the scene of the incident on Monday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Phattapee Srichai of the Patong Police received information of an incident at 7:20pm on Monday (Mar 13) where it was stated that a foreign man had shot himself at the Patong Shooting Range on Patong hill.

Lt Col Phattapee arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive man, later named as South Korean national Dong Ok Yun, 42, lying on the floor with gunshot wounds to his chin and face. The gun the man had been firing was lying nearby.

A hand-written note found in the man’s wallet at the scene stated that he didn’t want to go back to Korea. (See story here.)

BIS

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Mar 17), Lt Phattapee said, “We went to Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday to try to speak with Mr Dong about the incident, however, we were advised by hospital staff that he is still in a serious condition and could not be questioned,.

We were told that there is a lot of damage to the man’s throat and vocal cords and that it will take some time for the man to be able to talk again.

However, staff believe that the man should make a full recovery,” he said. 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Lifeguards remind beach-goers to be wary of sea urchins

For once I agree with Mr. Kurt. This is the result of ignorance. People need to learn not to walk on reefs. That goes for Thai's as well as everyo...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguards remind beach-goers to be wary of sea urchins

Reef walking? Only with dive shoes. Wow, this lady is lucky, not to be arrested, thrown in Chalong police jail 2 nights, pay bail 100,000 thb and wai...(Read More)

Group drumming can be the rhythm to academic success

If this works out for adults too,than Kurt and Rorii should join them....(Read More)

Three men injured, two seriously, when minivan rear-ends Phuket garbage truck

Do people notice that many airport yellow plate minivan's have sprayed their plates in such a way that CCTV and speed camera's can't ident...(Read More)

Painting pincher gets the axe

Eagel@ They have him on CCTV in the Hotel as he steals 3 pictures, and they fine the 3 images in his suitcase when he checks out of the hotel. And I&#...(Read More)

Chinese appeal for tourists’ safety in Phuket met with promises

Billy Stone and Kurt@ Remember it`s only 7 % of the Chinese people have a Passport and more people get passport every day. So this it`s nothing what c...(Read More)

Young Stamp seen as underdog to Ioka

Mr Mbunduama, there must be plenty of fighters and fights in your Home Country. Maybe you should get support to open a school/gym of your own in your...(Read More)

Painting pincher gets the axe

This Deputy Director-general committed a crime! A person of that high Government rank should be shown as a example in punishment to other Government ...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

Timothy - get your facts right if you're going to slag someone off. 70000 is an INCREASE of over 200% on the previous 22500 bt fee, but more than ...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

I like to correct myself. I was paying 1000 thb per person for playing exclusive the fee/tip for female caddy. The golf offer was many months for g...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.