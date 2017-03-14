Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
South Korean man in attempted suicide at Phuket shooting range

PHUKET: A 42-year-old South Korean man is currently in intensive care at Vachira Phuket Hospital after attempting to commit suicide at the Patong Shooting Range yesterday evening.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 14 March 2017, 11:09AM

Police carry out an inspection at the Patong Shooting Range. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Police carry out an inspection at the Patong Shooting Range. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A hand-written note found in the man’s wallet at the scene stated that he didn’t want to go back to Korea.

Lt Col Phattapee Srichai of the Patong Police received information of an incident at 7:20pm yesterday (Mar 13) where it was stated that a foreign man had shot himself at the Patong Shooting Range on Patong hill.

Lt Col Phattapee arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive man lying on the floor with gunshot wounds to his chin and face. The gun the man had been firing was lying nearby.

The man body was taken to Patong Hospital, however, he was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he still remains in ICU.

A staffer from the range, Pharadon ThongNgam, told Lt Col Phattapee that the man had ordered a Magnum pistol together with 10 rounds of ammunition.

The man shot five rounds at the target and then request Mr Pharadon check the gun, which still had one bullet left in the barrel.

Mr Pharadon checked the gun, added a further four bullets to the barrel and returned the gun to the man.

The man then walked to check his target but suddenly pointed the gun directly under his chin.

Mr Pharadon rushed to the man and managed to move the gun away just as the man took a shot.

The man then pushed Mr Pharadon away and pointed the gun towards him. He then quickly placed the gun under his chin again, fired and collapsed on the floor.

Police were then called to the scene.

Lt Col Phattapee said that while inspecting the scene they found the man’s wallet and inside discovered a hand-written note which read, “I don’t want come back to Korea”.

The Phuket News is withholding the man's name until his family have been notified. 

 

 
Nasa12 | 14 March 2017 - 12:03:08

Sad and R.I.P. Man.

