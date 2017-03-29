Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

PHUKET: Chalong Police today again refused the identify at which resort in Rawai two Myanmar nationals were killed by an electric shock from a shower water-heater in a guestroom bathroom.

Wednesday 29 March 2017, 04:28PM

The resort is in the quiet street Soi Sermsuk in Rawai, but police refuse to identify the resort by name. Image: Google Maps
The resort is in the quiet street Soi Sermsuk in Rawai, but police refuse to identify the resort by name. Image: Google Maps

Capt Somkiet Sarasit of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News today (Mar 29), “The resort has had every electric shower in guestrooms checked and they are safe.

“The exact cause of the electric shocks was a broken electrical wire inside the wall,” he added.

Myanmar national Khin Aye New, 31, was found dead on the floor of a guestroom bathroom at the resort last Thursday night (Mar 23).

Her hand, which showed burn marks, was still holding the shower head of an electric water heater mounted to the wall. Her body was lying in water that covered the shower room floor.

Her boyfriend, Min Thaik Non, 30, who worked at the resort, lay dead beside her. He also suffered an apparent electrical shock as he tried to help her. (See story here.)

Capt Somkiet continued to refuse to name the resort where the couple died. Asked again today by The Phuket News why the name of the resort was not public information, Capt Somkiet was silent.

Also of a conflicting nature, Capt Somkiet confirmed that so far no charges had been pressed against anyone over the deaths, but added, “It is an accident. This case is not concluded yet.”

Yet he added, “We have not pressed charges against the resort yet as we have to be very sure they are wrong. The resort might face legal action for negligence. The current owners took over the resort from a previous owner, so they are now redeveloping the resort.”

Asked what had happened to the remains of Mr Min and Ms Khin, Capt Somkiet said, “They were cremated in Rawai on Monday (Mar 27). The resort owner explained what had happened to the families. I was there too.”

The resort owner paid B270,000 baht per family for the deaths, Capt Somkiet added.

 

 
