Two killed in Phuket resort shower electric shock

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of two people killed last night (Mar 23) by an electric shock from a shower unit in a guestroom at a resort in Rawai, in the south of Phuket.

tourism, death, construction, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 24 March 2017, 12:29PM

Police question staff at the resort in Rawai. Photo: Supplied
Police question staff at the resort in Rawai. Photo: Supplied

Chalong Police were called to the resort, which they have refused to name, at 8:18pm.

Capt Somkiet Sarasit of the Chalong Police arrived with rescue workers to find the body of Myanmar national Khin Aye New, 31, on the floor of a guestroom bathroom.

Her hand, which showed burn marks, was still holding the shower head of an electric water heater mounted to the wall. Her body was lying in water that covered the shower room floor.

Lying nearby was the body of her boyfriend, Min Thaik Non, 30, who worked at the resort. On the floor beside him was a broom.

Both were unresponsive at the scene and pronounced dead on arrival at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

“Ms Aye came to help Mr Non at the resort. It seems Ms Aye was using water from the shower to clean the bathroom when she received an electric shock,” Capt Somkiet said.

Mr Non was electrocuted when he tried to help her, he added.

“After arriving at the scene police warned the guests at the resort,” Capt Somkiet said.

However, the exact cause of the electric shock remains unknown.

“The resort is having every electric shower in guestrooms checked today,” Capt Somkiet added.

Capt Somkiet refused to name the resort. “The resort does not want to be named,” he told The Phuket News this morning (Mar 24).

The Phuket News has been informed that the small resort is in Soi Sermsuk, to the west of Wisit Rd.

“We are still questioning staff and the owner of the resort,” Capt Somkiet said.

Regarding whether the resort is legally registered, he said, “The management said they will bring their hotel registration documents to me today.”

 

 
