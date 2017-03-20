Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Reckless driving charges for Ukrainian woman involved in Phuket crash

PHUKET: The Ukrainian woman involved in a road accident last Thursday which saw the roof of the vehicle she was driving ripped off is to be charged with reckless driving police have confirmed today.

Rapipan Suksawat

Monday 20 March 2017, 05:25PM

The driver of the vehicle, Kateryna Mizerniuk, 26, has been charged with reckless driving. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The driver of the vehicle, Kateryna Mizerniuk, 26, has been charged with reckless driving. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket rescue workers were informed of an accident opposite the Bangchak gasoline station on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu last Thursday afternoon (Mar 16) where it was reported an out of control car had crashed into a motorbike and car.

The rescue team arrived at the scene to a Songkhla registered black Toyota Vios with its roof totally ripped off and a woman still inside. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Mar 20), Capt Sawanya Eiattrong of the Kathu Police said, “The Ukrainian woman involved in last weeks accident, Kateryna Mizerniuk, 26, is now in a safe condition at Bangkok International Hospital. However, I can confirm that she is to be charged with reckless driving.

“She has told us that she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a motorbike and car which were parked at the side of the road.

“Staff from Vachira Phuket Hospital said there was no alcohol in her blood when they conducted a test,” he said.

“Ms Kateryna will be fined between B400-B1,000 or jailed for no more than one month or both,” Capt Sawanya added.  

 

 
