PHUKET: Police are still making investigations into an accident in Kathu yesterday that has left a 26-year-old Ukrainian woman in a serious condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Friday 17 March 2017, 09:58AM

The woman was still inside the vehicle when the rescue team arrived. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket rescue workers were informed of an accident opposite the Bangchak gasoline station on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu yesterday afternoon where it was reported an out of control car had crashed into a motorbike and car.

The rescue team arrived at the scene to a Songkhla registered black Toyota Vios with its roof totally ripped off and a woman still inside.

“The woman was unconscious and blood was pouring from her body,” said one rescue worker who attended the scene.

“Nobody else was injured in the crash,” he added.

The woman, later named as 26-year-old Kateryna Mizerniuk from the Ukraine, was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital where she is said to be in a serious condition.

Kathu Police are still investigating to find out the cause of the accident.