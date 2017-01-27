Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Rawai Mayor orders investigation into Phuket infected cat case

PHUKET: The Mayor of Rawai yesterday (Jan 26) ordered officials to investigate the case of 63-year-old Mr Veera Pantip who was scratched by a cat and infected with the flesh-eating bacteria necrotizing fasciitis.

health,

Friday 27 January 2017, 12:13PM

63-year-old Mr Veera Pantip recovers in hospital from a severe infection caused by a cat scratch. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
63-year-old Mr Veera Pantip recovers in hospital from a severe infection caused by a cat scratch. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Veera’s infection was so severe that doctors were close to amputating the man’s leg, however, after receiving treatment it is hoped that amputation will be avoided and he remains in hospital recovering. (See story here)

Following the incident, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has now ordered health officials from Rawai Municipality to visit Mr Veera in hospital and his home to investigate the situation.

“I have ordered my Health Department colleagues to follow up the case this afternoon. I am waiting for an official report from them,” said Mayor Aroon.

When asked how he planned to respond to the situation, Mayor Aroon said, “We don’t have any set plan of reaction to this issue yet. I am waiting for the Rawai Municipality Health Department to deliver its official report.”

Mayor Aroon said that residents in the area around Mr Veera’s property should not be overly concerned about the possibility of infection from cat scratches

SAFE FERTILITY CENTER

“I don’t think it is an issue to be alarmed about,” he said.

Chief of the Phuket Public Health Department Dr Jirapan Teapan echoed Mayor Aroon, when he spoke to the The Phuket News today (Jan 27).

“This case has more to do with Mr Veera’s existing health condition, which allowed the bacteria to flourish and cause a severe infection,” he said.

When asked if the Phuket Public Health Office will inspect the area and try to apprehend the infected cat , Dr Jirapan said, “I don’t think it is important to find this cat. The bacteria that caused Mr Veera’s infection is common and can be found almost anywhere.”

“The patient’s existing medical condition was the primary reason the infection became so severe,” he added.

 

 
