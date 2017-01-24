Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket warning issued as man fights to save leg from flesh-eating bacteria

PHUKET: Doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital have warned people to seek urgent medical attention if wounds from an animal, including pets, fail to heal after a man nearly had a leg amputated from a cat scratch.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 24 January 2017, 12:57PM

The man, 63-year-old Veera Panthip, contracted the flesh-eating bacteria necrotizing fasciitis, which continued to spread, Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukonthapon held a press conference yesterday (Jan 23).

Mr Veera was admitted to the hospital on Jan 18 after a scratch on his right shin and calf from a neighbourhood cat two days earlier had failed to heal.

“On Jan 18, doctors cleaned the wound but found he was infected nacrotyzing pascilitis. This infection damages the skin and fat tissue, then it infects muscles,” Dr Chalermpong said.

“Later that night doctor removed the dead flesh. If we left this we would have had to amputate his leg because this disease is severely toxic. It destroys tissue and spreads widely,” he added.

“Doctors administered antibiotics, but the patient had a problem with low blood platelet count and kidney disease, which made the antibiotics less effective,” Dr Chalermpong explained.

Three days later, on Jan 21, doctors found that the infection had spread down to patient’s feet and up to his thigh.

“The doctor decided to cut off the dead flesh, but not all of it in order to let new flesh grow,” Dr Chalermpong said.

BIS

“This patient is in a dangerous phase. We treated the patient as best as we can in order not to amputate his leg,” he added.

“It will take one to two weeks for the wound to start getting better. The patient may need to stay in hospital for a month before he can go home. We might have to cut off more dead flesh if necessary,” he cautioned.

“Necrotizing fasciitis is rare, but it can especially affect people with low immunity, including those who take steroids. People with normal immunity levels should find that the wounds will heal by themselves,” Dr Chalermpong said.

However, Dr Chalermpong did not reveal the area where Mr Veera was scratched or if any steps had been taken to bring the infected cat into care.

Dr Weerasak Lawtongkum, Deputy Director of the hospital’s so-called Medical Department, urged all people bitten or scratched by animals, including pets, to apply basic first aid, but to seek medical care if the wounds do not heal.

“People should clean the wound and apply an antibiotic solution, but if the wounds does not heal you must seek professional medical attention,” he said.

 

 
