PHUKET: The trailer truck driver who ploughed his vehicle into an electricity pylon in Thepkrassatri on Wednesday (Dec 14) has been charged with reckless driving and fined police have confirmed.

Friday 16 December 2016, 11:56AM

The driver of the truck was fined B500 after being charged with reckless driving. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were notified of an accident at 3:45pm on Wednesday where it was reported that the driver of an 18-wheeler truck carrying a backhoe had lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an electricity pylon on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound. Police were told that two people were trapped inside the cab of the truck. (See original story here.)

Thalang Police Capt Sunan Pethnoo told The Phuket News today (Dec 16) that the trailer truck driver, Somporn Teapphuti, has been charged with reckless driving causing injury and damage to government property.

Capt Sunan said, “The driver has been charged. He and another man (his passenger) were taken to hospital that day for treatment to minor injury but were released soon after.

“No child was involved or injured in this accident as reported in other media,” he said.

Capt Sunan said that Mr Somporn went to the station after being released from hospital to face his charge.

“Normally a fine for accident like this can be anywhere from B500-B10,000. However, after questioning the victims and taking an alcohol test, which came back negative, we agreed that this was just an unfortunate accident so he only paid the minimum fine.

“The motor insurance company will take care of all the costs for repairing the electricity pylon, wires and the part of the road damaged in the accident. They are figuring out the cost of damage at this time I was told,” he said.