PHUKET: The trailer truck driver who ploughed his vehicle into an electricity pylon in Thepkrassatri on Wednesday (Dec 14) has been charged with reckless driving and fined police have confirmed.

Friday 16 December 2016, 11:56AM

The driver of the truck was fined B500 after being charged with reckless driving. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The driver of the truck was fined B500 after being charged with reckless driving. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were notified of an accident at 3:45pm on Wednesday where it was reported that the driver of an 18-wheeler truck carrying a backhoe had lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an electricity pylon on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound. Police were told that two people were trapped inside the cab of the truck. (See original story here.)

Thalang Police Capt Sunan Pethnoo told The Phuket News today (Dec 16) that the trailer truck driver, Somporn Teapphuti, has been charged with reckless driving causing injury and damage to government property.

Capt Sunan said, “The driver has been charged. He and another man (his passenger) were taken to hospital that day for treatment to minor injury but were released soon after.

“No child was involved or injured in this accident as reported in other media,” he said.

Capt Sunan said that Mr Somporn went to the station after being released from hospital to face his charge.

“Normally a fine for accident like this can be anywhere from B500-B10,000. However, after questioning the victims and taking an alcohol test, which came back negative, we agreed that this was just an unfortunate accident so he only paid the minimum fine.

“The motor insurance company will take care of all the costs for repairing the electricity pylon, wires and the part of the road damaged in the accident. They are figuring out the cost of damage at this time I was told,” he said.  

 

 
Kurt | 18 December 2016 - 11:46:13

Sorry Swerv, Again you are pulling the wrong end of the rope.
The driver you describe should think about that fine issue while he is driving!
So called: .. Better drive safe than sorry your own wallet..

He was fined, so he was quilty. And he may feel that in his pocket.
That are fines are for, yes?

The impact ( see photo) of his reckless driving actually justify a much higher fine, more than the minimum of 500 thb.

The Phuket News

swerv | 17 December 2016 - 11:09:29

Kurt: 500thb may not be a lot of money for you, but it probably represents a day's salary for this driver.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 16 December 2016 - 16:09:59

Wow, a fine of just B500 only? For just lost control of the heavy loaded vehicle?
For all the danger and destruction as Photos show? ( Speed!)

Very different from walking at the beach outside the fence Phuket Airport premises. 
Just declared by airport authorities as a forbidden zone,  which is against the thai laws regarding beach areas (as explained by other reader, Skip's comment about that article), and you can be punished by 5-20 years in prison, or even death penalty?
Just for walking outside Phuket airport premises, illegally declared as a forbidden restricted beach zone?
Do I miss here something when I compare the two situations?
Or is it just Thai logic?

I would say: Phuket International airport , get first your house internal in good order,  the Immigration computers, remember?
Have they forgotten that issue? I know today it is exact 3 months after official opening International terminal.
One can forget quick here.
Oops, sorry, that is not the concern of the Airport management. They have to search for other doings to 'manage'.

The Phuket News

Foot | 16 December 2016 - 15:55:37

Wow!
Speeding with a very heavy load and crashing.  B500 will sure change this guy's habits!

