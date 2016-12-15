PHUKET: Two people were injured in Thepkrasattri yesterday afternoon (Dec 14) when a trailer truck carrying a backhoe ploughed into an electricity pylon to avoid colliding with a pickup truck.

Thursday 15 December 2016, 09:34AM

Thalang Police Capt Sunan Pethnoo was notified of an accident at 3:45pm yesterday where it was reported that the driver of an 18-wheeler truck carrying a backhoe had lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an electricity pylon on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound. Police were told that two people were trapped inside the cab of the truck.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found a wrecked 18-wheeler truck smashed into an electricity pylon. Carious cables were wrapped around the front of the vehicle.

Kusoldhram rescue workers arrived shortly after and manged to free the driver and his passenger from the cab.

The truck driver, 45-year-old Somporn Teapphuti, had suffered inhuries to his back while his passenger had also sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to Thalang Hospital.

Capt Sunan said, “Mr Sompron told us that he was heading out of the province on Thepkrassattri Rd when the driver of a pickup truck in front of him unexpectedly braked, this caused him to swerve his truck to avoid a collision.

“He also said that he did try to control his vehicle, which was carrying a heavy load, but failed causing the vehicle to crash into the pylon.” he said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to see whether any charges will be pressed.