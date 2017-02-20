Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Police check CCTV, confirm Chinese tourist drowned in Phuket resort pool

PHUKET: An officer from Patong Police has confirmed with The Phuket News today that after checking CCTV footage from the C & N Resort and Spa in Patong they can confirm that the 21-year-old Chinese tourist found floating in the pool there did die from drowning.

accidents, death, Chinese, patong, police,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Monday 20 February 2017, 04:04PM

Mr Lei was pronounced dead upon arrival at Patong Hospital. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
Mr Lei was pronounced dead upon arrival at Patong Hospital. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

At 8:15pm last Wednesday (Feb 15), Lt Col Weeraphong Rakhito of the Patong Police received information from staff at Patong Hospital that a the body of a Chinese tourist had been taken there following an incident at the C & N Resort and Spa on Sirirat Rd in Patong.

Staff from the hospital told Lt Col Weeraphong that at 7:01pm last Wednesday they received a call stating that a Chinese man was being taken to the hospital after being found floating in the pool of the resort.

The man, Mr Lei Cuuan, 21, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital and doctors stated that the cause of death was drowning. (See story here.)

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Feb 20), Lt Col Weeraphong said that after checking CCTV footage more thoroughly they saw Mr Lei walk from his room and enter the pool alone at 6:16pm.

“He entered the pool and swam alone until 6:20pm, he stopped swimming at that time and was not pulled from the water until 6:24pm,” Lt Col Weeraphong said.

In addition, Lt Col Weeraphong stated that the report received from Patong Hospital confirmed the cause of dead as drowning.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket

Asterix, right! The infamous double standards in Thailand. But of course Government Agencies are able to arrest the named people. But oh oh, who is...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket

Government Agencies are able to arrest a tourist but are unable to arrest resort and restaurant owners for discharging wastewater in the klongs and pu...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating attends court to acknowledge charges

simon01-the aussie never got arrested.He can walk freely around,but isnt allowed to leave the country.And as you wrote by yourself:See what the verdic...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating attends court to acknowledge charges

I could not agree with Simon01 more. I hope the world is watching and tourists will go to vietnam, Bali or anywhere else but come to Phuket: the rip o...(Read More)

Six Thais, foreigner arrested in Phuket for possession of drugs, guns and ammunition

swerv, I don't think your other "gang" members will stand by you on this, have you never heard or that very highly held belief that you ...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating attends court to acknowledge charges

this is just horrific. The thai drivers slaughter people and injure people in their hundreds every year and nothing is done. The speed boats tours cra...(Read More)

Six Thais, foreigner arrested in Phuket for possession of drugs, guns and ammunition

Kurt: It is against the thai law ??? It is a directive not a law....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Bangla ballet

It seems everyone and their dog know about these corrupt payments except the few people who could actually doe something about stopping them happening...(Read More)

Phuket NACC ordered to probe corruption

So Acting Temporary Governor Chockchai called an emergency meeting of "top police, law enforcement officials and department heads" to order ...(Read More)

Filing the big complaints: How to make sure malfeasance, corruption is exposed

Who says the NACC aren't corrupt? Also, please name 1 Thai police officer you know who isn't corrupt? Also, who says all Officials at th...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.