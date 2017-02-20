PHUKET: An officer from Patong Police has confirmed with The Phuket News today that after checking CCTV footage from the C & N Resort and Spa in Patong they can confirm that the 21-year-old Chinese tourist found floating in the pool there did die from drowning.

Monday 20 February 2017, 04:04PM

Mr Lei was pronounced dead upon arrival at Patong Hospital. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

At 8:15pm last Wednesday (Feb 15), Lt Col Weeraphong Rakhito of the Patong Police received information from staff at Patong Hospital that a the body of a Chinese tourist had been taken there following an incident at the C & N Resort and Spa on Sirirat Rd in Patong.

Staff from the hospital told Lt Col Weeraphong that at 7:01pm last Wednesday they received a call stating that a Chinese man was being taken to the hospital after being found floating in the pool of the resort.

The man, Mr Lei Cuuan, 21, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital and doctors stated that the cause of death was drowning. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Feb 20), Lt Col Weeraphong said that after checking CCTV footage more thoroughly they saw Mr Lei walk from his room and enter the pool alone at 6:16pm.

“He entered the pool and swam alone until 6:20pm, he stopped swimming at that time and was not pulled from the water until 6:24pm,” Lt Col Weeraphong said.

In addition, Lt Col Weeraphong stated that the report received from Patong Hospital confirmed the cause of dead as drowning.