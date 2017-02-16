Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Chinese tourist, 21, found dead in Phuket resort pool

PHUKET: A 21-year-old male Chinese tourist was found dead in a resort swimming pool in Patong yesterday evening in what is said to have been drowning incident.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 16 February 2017, 04:18PM

Mr Lei, 21, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Patong Hospital. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
Mr Lei, 21, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Patong Hospital. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

At 8:15pm yesterday (Feb 15), Lt Col Weeraphong Rakhito of the Patong Police received information from staff at Patong Hospital that a the body of a Chinese tourist had been taken there following an incident at the C & N Resort and Spa in Patong.

Lt Col Weeraphong arrived at the hospital and was taken to inspect the body of 21-year-old Mr Lei Cuuan.

Staff from the hospital told Lt Col Weeraphong that at 7:01pm yesterday they received a call stating that a Chinese man was being taken to the hospital after being found floating in the pool of the C & N Resort and Spa on Sirirat Rd in Patong.

Mr Lei was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital and doctors stated that the cause of death was drowning.

Lt Col Weeraphong confirmed there were no signs of assault on the man’s body.

LT Col Weeraphong then went to the resort to check CCTV footage and found some that showed Mr Lei entering the pool alone at 6:16pm.

It wasn’t until eight minutes later, 6:24pm that someone discovered the body of Mr Lei floating in the pool.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Feb 16), Col Chaiwat Ui-Kam, Chief of the Patong Police said, “We are investigating this case. CCTV footage shows Mr Lei in the pool alone.”

When asked what the CCTV footage showed in the eight minutes from when Mr Lei entered the pool and his body was found, Col Chaiwat said, “We have yet to check the CCTV footage again. For now we believe that Mr Lei drowned.

“We are still investigating the case and are now waiting for a further report from Patong Hospital,” Col Chaiwat said.  

 

 
