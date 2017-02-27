PHUKET: Police have charged a car driver with reckless driving after a road rage incident that prompted two youths on a motorcycle to lash out and kick the side of the car in Kamala on Friday (Feb 24).

Monday 27 February 2017, 10:36AM

After a furious exchange of words and gestures, the driver of a blue Honda Jazz forced two youths into the opposite lane, into the path of oncoming traffic. The manoeuvre angered the two youths, with one reacting by kicking dents in the Honda Jazz door. (See story here.)

“The incident occurred while they were descending a hill south of Bang Tao in Cherng Talay,” said Col Sermphan Sirikong of Phuket Provincial Police, who investigated the incident after a video clip went viral online.

The video post claimed that the driver of the Honda Jazz was a foreigner, a claim Col Sermphan dismissed.

“The driver of the car and the two on the motorbike were all Thais. No foreigners were involved,” he said.

Col Sermphan added that the driver of the car, who he declined to name, brought the car to Kamala Police Station to file a complaint on Saturday.

“The car driver filed a complaint about damage to his property,” he said.

“Also, Kamala Police have already identified the youth on the motorcycle. They have contacted him and told him to come to Kamala Police Station,” he added, also without identifying the offending motorbike driver.

“For this case they can compromise. They will both be charged with reckless driving,” Col Sermphan said.