Two motorists face charges for road rage incident in Phuket

PHUKET: Police summoned two men to be charged with reckless driving following a road rage incident in Kamala yesterday (Feb 24).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 25 February 2017, 11:30AM

Picture: Facebook.com/youlikededded
Picture: Facebook.com/youlikededded

The incident was recorded by a witness and posted online on YouLike Facebook page. The video went viral and reached over 24,000 views and 110 shares in just one day.

The video shows a conflict between two teenagers on a Honda Scoopi motorbike and a driver of a blue Honda Jazz hatchback. First the drivers exchange gestures and words, then the car forces the bike to move into an opposing lane, and in the culmination the biker hits the car several times with his foot.

According to the witness the incident took place while both vehicles were heading from Bang Tao (where the conflict allegedly started) to Kamala, but the initial phase of the conflict was not filmed and it is yet to be found what sparked the argument.

Commenting on the video, the witness several time said “farang”, presuming that the car driver could be a foreigner. However Col Sermphan Sirikong of Phuket Provincial Police later informed The Phuket News that this guess was wrong and all the involved motorists were Thai. The car driver filed a police report following the incident, Col Sermphan added.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

I contacted local police in Kamala where the incident happened, and according to their report the Honda Jazz driver is a Thai national, not a foreigner as mentioned in the video clip”, Col Sermphan said.

They drove cross-cutting each other from Bang Tao in Cherng Talay and at some stage the motorcycle rider hit the driver’s door of the car with his foot damaging the vehicle. The car driver reported this case to Kamala police, and we already know who the Scoopy rider is. We contacted him to come to Kamala Police Station today as well as the car driver”, he added

Col Sermphan didn't disclose any names, but confirmed that both motorists will face charges following the incident.

They can reconcile with each other, but still both will be charged with reckless driving,” Col Sermphan said.

 

 
