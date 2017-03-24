Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Plans to make Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach ‘virgin’ an uphill battle, says Army

PHUKET: MaAnn Samran, Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), has told the Royal Thai Army in Phuket that he plans to clear Bang Tao Beach of all vendors.

tourism, marine, military,

The Phuket News

Friday 24 March 2017, 10:29AM

The beach club restaurant was found with dining chairs and tables on the sand at Bang Tao Beach. Photo: Supplied
The beach club restaurant was found with dining chairs and tables on the sand at Bang Tao Beach. Photo: Supplied

The news comes after an inspection of the beach by Col Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment and the highest-ranking army officer stationed in Phuket, brought to light restaurants with even tables and chairs on the sand. (See story here.)

“I want to talk with the Cherng Talay chief about the restaurant with chairs and tables on the beach… He well knows about it, but he has done nothing to arrest these people. Bang Tao beach is one of the nine beaches under the ‘beach management’ policy,” Col Santi said last week.

Mr MaAnn met with soldiers on Tuesday (Mar 21), but failed to explain why the beach club restaurant was on the sand.

“I was away in Bangkok on Tuesday, so I am looking to meet with him tomorrow,” Col Santi told The Phuket News today (Mar 24).

“By the rules, the restaurant cannot stay on the beach, including its chairs and tables. It is not even allowed in the ‘10% zone’, where on Bang Tao Beach only sun loungers and umbrellas are allowed,” he said.

“Tomorrow, I really want to speak with Mr MaAnn, but he is always avoiding us and always busy,” Col Santi said.

“The main topic of our discussion is to be what he really wants to do with Bang Tao Baeach, before he sends his request to the District Chief,” he added.

SAFE FERTILITY CENTER

Regarding the restaurant that is already on the beach, Col Santi said, “The owner claims the restaurant is on ‘their’ own land. I have now asked for co-operation from the Land Office, the Marine Office, National Park officers and other officials to determine this as soon as possible before I take any further action.”

Col Santi explained that clearing Bang Tao Beach of all vendors would be a lengthy procedure.

“There are many steps to do, and the final request must be submitted to the provincial beach management committee,” he said.

“And I know Mr MaAnn does not want to force the vendors from the beach, he wants to talk with them first,” he added.

Regarding nearby Surin Beach, which is also within Mr MaAnn's area of responsibility, Col Santi remained steadfast that it is to remain free of vendors.

“Surin beach is still a virgin beach, I insist,” he said.

Col Santi also pointed out, “I did not come here to change the rules. I am to here to enforce the beach management regulations that were already in place.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

ERICLEK64 | 24 March 2017 - 11:35:23

This guy has no idea for what a beach is used all over the world and should be moved to the mountain in the north. The or bor tor has understood now that he will not get the well paid position in Bkk they promissed him and now is not cooperative as a few months ago. Its time to have elections, a goverment with brains and having people here to manage the beaches like a beache should be managed. If you want to attract the tourists thats basic,

The Phuket News

Foot | 24 March 2017 - 10:49:34

Bang Tao should be a beach can enjoy with sunbathing, umbrellas, and vendors.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

eagle; yes i do agree some tourists "lose their heads" when they drive here but in general they should know how to drive to certain standard...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Pauly44,how can they have years of experience prior to getting a license.By driving without a license??...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Pauly44,maybe you did not read the article as well.And I can see everyday too how stupid tourists from "western society"drive.Most of them ...(Read More)

Plans to make Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach ‘virgin’ an uphill battle, says Army

This guy has no idea for what a beach is used all over the world and should be moved to the mountain in the north. The or bor tor has understood now t...(Read More)

Phuket beach vendors given April 7 Laem Singh access deadline

BBTV's comments stating they were not charging for 31 years since they bought the land in 1986 are not true. I've not been going for a number ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Hello iam a new member . to clarify the landownership. foreign investment in thairealestate is restricted under the alien business act 1999 how...(Read More)

Plans to make Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach ‘virgin’ an uphill battle, says Army

Bang Tao should be a beach can enjoy with sunbathing, umbrellas, and vendors....(Read More)

Phuket court hands suspended sentence to Aussie tourist Keating for jet-ski death

So, after this tragedy and farcical display by Thai authorities, the end result is that families are devastated, lives are shattered, some palms are l...(Read More)

Phuket beach vendors given April 7 Laem Singh access deadline

Amazing Thailand, where illegal vendors have such an unbridled sense of entitlement, that they can petition the Army and local government to demand th...(Read More)

Phuket gunman in Patong tuk-tuk boss slaying hits ‘most wanted’ list

Just dont use them ( Tuk Tuk).As long they can get this kind of payment, they only need one trip a day to make 3 times the money as for one day constr...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.