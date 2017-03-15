Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket ‘Table for Two’: Army wants a date with MaAnn over beach restaurant

PHUKET: The Commander of the Royal Thai Army unit assigned to Phuket wants to meet MaAnn Samran, chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) to hear why a beach club restaurant has been allowed to place dining chairs and tables on the sand at Bang Tao Beach.

tourism, military, crime, corruption, economics, marine,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 March 2017, 05:34PM

Gen Santi Sakuntanak, Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment and the highest-ranking army officer stationed in Phuket, told The Phuket News he was seeking an audience with Mr MaAnn after he led an inspection of Bang Tao beach on Monday (Mar 13).

“I want to talk with the Cherng Talay chief about the restaurant with chairs and tables on the beach… He well knows about it, but he has done nothing to arrest these people. Bang Tao beach is one of the nine beaches under the ‘beach management’ policy,” Gen Santi said.

“I have informed the Palad (Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief Administrative Office) to inform the chief that he must must come to talk with me.

“I want to find out what he wants and what businesses want at that beach. I want their conclusions reported to me. I will pass on my report to the Army and the Phuket Provincial beach management committee,” Gen Santi said.

Mr MaAnn came under further pressure on Monday when local vendors petitioned him to set up 10% zones and allow them to work on Surin Beach, which is also within Mr MaAnn’s geographical area of responsibility.

“I know and understand people here. If the Phuket Provincial Beach Management Committee allows it, I have no problems,” he told the wannabe beach vendors on Monday.

Asked whether the Army will allow sun loungers and umbrellas at Surin Beach, Gen Santi told The Phuket News, “In my opinion, Surin Beach should be kept clear to honour to The King, as the beach has already been named to be maintained in honour of His Majesty.

“I understand there is pressure to allow the same conditions as at some other beaches, but the Phuket Provincial Beach Management Committee identified only nine beaches to have th10% zones set up on them – and Surin Beach was never one of those nine beaches,” Gen Santi said.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

“If the beach management committee does consider allowing 10% zones at Surin Beach, they must do so carefully, because they know Surin Beach is a ‘Royal beach’,” he added.

Regarding Laem Singh Beach and a protest by “local vendors” on Monday against a blockade set up preventing them from accessing the beach, Gen Santi noted,” I know. We told the Phuket Highways Office to block the upper entrance. I don’t want people and tourists to park and go down there.

“Sun loungers are not allowed on Laem Singh Beach, as it was named one of the ‘virgin beaches’ under the original beach management policy.

“We know people are being charged to cross land to access the beach, and we began investigating this at the beginning of March.

“I think the entrance fee is B200 per person to get to a public beach. People should not have to pay for this,” he said.

“Also, a private entity claims it is their land. I doubt this and I have asked the Land Office to check their claim.

Gen Santi also pointed out, “I don’t want to force people by using the power of the Army. Instead, the Marine Office, the Land Office and the local administration organisation are all involved in these issues, and we are working with these other officials.

“Don’t worry, I will try to resolve these issues as quickly as possible,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

I remember the time in 2008, as a non member drive to Kathu golf club, pay 1000 thb. Get a lady-caddy and play all the holes. That was pleasant....(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver charged after cab flips in home-bound drive

Red yesterday in BangkokPost that a few car/motorbike insurance firms now start to demand alcohol and drugs test before they pay out anything to clien...(Read More)

Chinese appeal for tourists’ safety in Phuket met with promises

@Billy Stone.I have seen them many times at some Maldivian -Islands.Warning signs on the beach,brochures written in chinese on the room not to stand o...(Read More)

Chinese appeal for tourists’ safety in Phuket met with promises

I have to say many Chinese tourists here should take some responsibility for their own safety. Many just walk out into the road to cross without even ...(Read More)

Chinese appeal for tourists’ safety in Phuket met with promises

@ Nasa12, thank you for your good suggestion. Indeed my country has a embassy in Bangkok, and a consulate on Phuket island. I do meet 'my' C...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

It's just another Phuket island rip off...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver charged after cab flips in home-bound drive

I am expecting to hear about a police crackdown on illegal power poles before too long. They have been the cause of many accidents over the years....(Read More)

Fire rips through Phuket market clothes-shop homes

It makes me think about the always very crowded Phuket town Weekend Market. When there a fire breaks out, oh boy, everything will burn down to the gr...(Read More)

‘Fat Leonard’ US Navy corruption probe snags more officers

I bet the moral on the two ships was pretty good! ...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

Frankly I'm amazed it's so cheap. If you can afford to play golf enough to actually buy a membership then you can afford 70k a year. And co...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.