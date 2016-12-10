PHUKET: Police have confirmed that the Phuket City traffic police officer who crashed his car into chain barriers circling Heroines Monument on Dec 1 has passed away.

Saturday 10 December 2016, 04:22PM

LCpl Thanakorn Jimjuan, 23, crashed his car into chain barriers circling Heroines Monument on Dec 1. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police’s Lt Col Sanit Nookong confirmed to The Phuket News today (Dec 10) that LCpl Thanakorn Jimjuan, 23, died whilst in the ICU at Vachira Phuket Hospital at 11:30am this morning (Dec 10).

LCpl Thanakorn was admitted to the ICU at Vachira Phuket Hospital after crashing his car into chain barriers circling Heroines Monument on Dec 1.

He was initially taken to Thalang Hospital, however, as his condition was critical he was later transferred to the Vachira Phuket Hospital ICU where he had remained. (See story here.)

LCpl Thanakorn’s family have been notified of his death and are on their way to retrieve the body so that they can carry out funeral rites in his home town of Songkhla.