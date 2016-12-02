PHUKET: A traffic police officer from the Phuket City Police is currently in ICU at Vachira Phuket Hospital after crashing his car into chain barriers circling Heroines Monument last night (Dec 1).

Friday 2 December 2016, 10:13AM

It is believed L/C Thanakorn Jimjuan fell asleep at the wheel of the vehicle when the accident occurred. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police’s Lt Col Sanit Nookong was alerted of an accident in Srisoonthornat at midnight last night where it was reported a car has crashed into barriers at Heroines Monument.

Police arrived at the scene with rescue workers to find a wrecked Songkhla registered Toyota Vios in the middle of the road. Inside the vehicle police found several driving licences.

Local residents had already helped pull the driver from the vehicle by the time help arrived. He was named by police as 23-year-old L/C Thanakorn Jimjuan stationed at Phuket City Police Station and had sustained an injury to his head, he was unresponsive.

Mr Thanakorn was initially taken to Thalang Hospital, however, as his condition was critical he was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he still remains in ICU.

Lt Col Sanit said, “What we know so far is that L/C Thanakorn had just come from another province when the accident happened. He had driven a long distance and may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

“L/C Thanakorn’s friends came to the hospital after learning about the accident and confirmed that he is a traffic police officer stationed at Phuket City Police Station.

“We believe that the driving licences we found in his possession had been seized from motorists who had violated traffic laws,” he said.