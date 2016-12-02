Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Accident at Heroines Monument leaves Phuket traffic cop in ICU

PHUKET: A traffic police officer from the Phuket City Police is currently in ICU at Vachira Phuket Hospital after crashing his car into chain barriers circling Heroines Monument last night (Dec 1).

accidents, police, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 2 December 2016, 10:13AM

It is believed L/C Thanakorn Jimjuan fell asleep at the wheel of the vehicle when the accident occurred. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
It is believed L/C Thanakorn Jimjuan fell asleep at the wheel of the vehicle when the accident occurred. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police’s Lt Col Sanit Nookong was alerted of an accident in Srisoonthornat at midnight last night where it was reported a car has crashed into barriers at Heroines Monument.

Police arrived at the scene with rescue workers to find a wrecked Songkhla registered Toyota Vios in the middle of the road. Inside the vehicle police found several driving licences.

Local residents had already helped pull the driver from the vehicle by the time help arrived. He was named by police as 23-year-old L/C Thanakorn Jimjuan stationed at Phuket City Police Station and had sustained an injury to his head, he was unresponsive.

Mr Thanakorn was initially taken to Thalang Hospital, however, as his condition was critical he was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he still remains in ICU.

United Services Phuket

Lt Col Sanit said, “What we know so far is that L/C Thanakorn had just come from another province when the accident happened. He had driven a long distance and may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

“L/C Thanakorn’s friends came to the hospital after learning about the accident and confirmed that he is a traffic police officer stationed at Phuket City Police Station.

“We believe that the driving licences we found in his possession had been seized from motorists who had violated traffic laws,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Joe12 | 12 December 2016 - 18:01:31

skip...I didn't know all that! That's an amazing revelation.

The Phuket News

skip | 06 December 2016 - 03:58:38

yes i believe they should have taken a blood sample. falling asleep sounds like a plausible excuse. all expats and phuketians know there is a law for the poor, a law for the rich and no law for the privileged :-)

The Phuket News

Heroine | 03 December 2016 - 00:23:20

Did they check his blood for alcohol? Isn't it the law to test all traffic accident victims for alcohol?

The Phuket News

peter rawai | 02 December 2016 - 13:53:23

Probably a lance corporal

The Phuket News

Sir Burr | 02 December 2016 - 12:35:59

A Lt Colonel of police at 23 years old!!??

The Phuket News
Matches 5 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.