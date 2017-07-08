PHUKET: Many tourists were among about 1,000 visitors who turned out at Chalong Temple (Wat Chaitararam) this morning to join Buddhists in celebrating Asarnha Bucha Day today (July 8).

A complement of officials from Chalong Municipality have been assigned to help co-ordinate and provide assistance to visitors at the temple as people queue to make merit and seek blessings from statues of three revered historical former Abbots of the temple: Luang Por Chaem; Luang Por Chuan and Luang Por Kleum.

People are invited to join the temple sermons in the main ordination hall today, and to join the wien tian candlelit processions tonight.

As today and tomorrow (Khao Phansa) are both major religious holidays, the sale of alcohol is banned across the nation this weekend.

With Asarnha Bucha Day this year falling on a Saturday (today), the country will observe the national public holiday on Monday (July 10), with all government offices closed. (See story here.)