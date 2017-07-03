Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket two-day booze ban this weekend for Buddhist holidays

PHUKET: Bars and restaurants across the island, and the rest of Thailand, will be banned from selling alcohol this Saturday and Sunday (July 8-9) as the nation marks the Buddhist holidays Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa (Buddhist Lent).

culture, alcohol, tourism, religion,

The Phuket News

Monday 3 July 2017, 11:52AM

Buddhist holidays this weekend will see a ban on alcohol sales across the country, including Phuket.
Buddhist holidays this weekend will see a ban on alcohol sales across the country, including Phuket.

Asarnha Bucha Day and the beginning of Buddhist Lent have been mandated “National No Alcohol Days” since 2009 by an order that also banned the sale of alcohol on the major Buddhist holidays Makha Bucha Day and Visakha Bucha Day.

Asarnha Bucha day is the full-moon day of the eighth lunar month, commemorating the Buddha’s first sermon to his first five disciples after attaining Enlightenment more than 2,500 years ago.

As part of making merit to honour the day, Buddhists attend evening candlelit processions called wien tien at temples across the country. Visitors are welcome to respectfully join the event.

Buddhist Lent day, or Khao Phansa Day, is the start of a period of three lunar months during the rainy season when monks are required to remain in one particular place or temple and undertake deep meditation.

As Asarnha Bucha this year falls on a Saturday, Monday (July 10) will be the substitution day public holiday for religious holiday, and as such most government offices on the island will be closed on Monday, including the Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office, the Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

C and C Marine

All main bank branches will be closed, but branches in shopping centres will remain open. All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will be open to serve their respective citizens.

According to a notice issued by the Phuket Provincial Health Office, alcohol sales will be banned on Saturday and Sunday only. Monday will be not affected.

Under an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific Buddhist religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa days.

Alcohol sales is prohibited across the country on these days, except at duty-free shops at the airport.

The Class Act Media office will be closed on Monday, July 10 for the Asarnha Bucha substitution day public holiday. We will be open again on Tuesday, July 11.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Kamala Beach Estate is perfect for a secluded family getaway

@ reality check. Usually an agreement to buy advertising in the paper if they do a story on them. It sounds like they rent out units that are owned ...(Read More)

Army takes on Phuket jet-ski operators for encroaching on the beaches

@ cs & cj >> the confusion comes from the fact that some parts of this article are cut and pasted from the linked article which verifies tha...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Dear Current Thai Military Government, You have done a good job so far with most things, however, you really should sort out a good Compulsory Third ...(Read More)

Army takes on Phuket jet-ski operators for encroaching on the beaches

Cap't Jack, Col Santi did not make that declaration regarding not having authority, a Mr Surat did. But who is Mr Surat? The article does not elab...(Read More)

Phuket police mystified after finding no wounds on man who claimed he had been shot, stabbed

Wow...Capt Panu is a sharp one...continuing to investigate how the stabs and gun shots didn't leave a mark or any blood. Maybe they'll declar...(Read More)

Kamala Beach Estate is perfect for a secluded family getaway

Is the Phuket News now running unpaid ads and calling it news? I want to know what is happening in Phuket not read about resorts. There are many of ...(Read More)

Army takes on Phuket jet-ski operators for encroaching on the beaches

Ha Ha - Have been here for almost 16 years and almost every year I have read how the Jet Skis will be brought under control. In reality, little to not...(Read More)

PM admits new labour law penalties too tough

Paully44..."imbeciles running this place" ... please elaborate as it would be interesting to read your views on this. similarly how you arr...(Read More)

Army takes on Phuket jet-ski operators for encroaching on the beaches

@CptnJack, if he gets stuck holding the parcel when the music stops he won't be allowed to sit down :-)...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.