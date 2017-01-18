PHUKET: An officer from the Phuket City Police has today (Jan 18) confirmed to The Phuket News that the driver of a taxi that smashed into the back of a parked truck on Dec 14 leaving himself and two Chinese passengers injured has had his licence suspended for six months.

The driver of the taxi crashed into the back of the parked truck while trying to overtake on the inside lane. Photo: Phuket Public Group

The officer also confirmed that in addition to the licence suspension the driver was also fined B10,000.

On Dec 14, Lt Col Surachart Thongyai of the Phuket City Police was notified of an accident at 5:40am where it was reported that a taxi had crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler truck parked on the hard shoulder of bypass road.

The taxi driver, Mr Kittinan Chankratok, 23, and his two Chinese passengers, Mr Lu Ling, 27, and Ms Lu Yan, also 27, were injured as a result of the accident. (See story here.)

Lt Col Surachart said today that as a result of the accident Kittinan had been charged with reckless driving causing injury and that his driver’s licence had been suspended for six months. He was fined B10,000.

In addition, Lt Col Surachart also said that after the accident Kittinan paid Mr and Ms Lu B50,000 each as compensation.