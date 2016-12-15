Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket taxi driver yet to charged after crashing into back of parked 18-wheeler

PHUKET: Police have yet to press charges against the driver of a green-plate taxi that smashed into the back of a parked truck yesterday (Dec 14) leaving the driver and his passengers, two Chinese tourists, needing hospital treatment.

Thursday 15 December 2016, 04:54PM

The driver of the taxi crashed into the back of the parked truck while trying to overtake on the inside lane. Photo: Phuket Public Group
The driver of the taxi crashed into the back of the parked truck while trying to overtake on the inside lane. Photo: Phuket Public Group

Phuket City Police Lt Col Surachart Thongyai, who responded to the incident, confirmed to The Phuket News today (Dec 15) that the injured parties are still receiving treatment at Vachira Hospital.

“We are waiting to question all those involved in this accident. No charges have been filed against anyone at this time,” he said.

Lt Col Surachart confirmed that he was notified of an accident at 5:40am yesterday where it was reported that a green-plate taxi had crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler truck parked on the hard shoulder of bypass road.

The taxi driver, Mr Kittinan Chankratok, 23, and his two Chinese passengers, Mr Lu Ling, 27, and Ms Lu Yan, also 27, were injured as a result of the accident.

Mr Lu was the worst injured of the three suffering a broken arm and leg. However, all three required treatment at Vachira Hospital.

Lt Col Surachart added, “We were told that the taxi was heading to the airport to drop off the the passengers when the driver crashed into the back of the parked truck. The driver attempted to overtake another car on the inside lane when the accident happened.”

An official from the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) who declined to be named said that the PLTO cannot press charges against the taxi driver as only the police have authority to do this.

“We have yet to receive any information about this case. However, if the court rules that the driver is guilty then we will follow the court order,” the official said.

 

 
Taxi Mafia | 17 December 2016 - 06:39:38

Why are the police not breath testing taxi and tuk tuk drivers at checkpoints?

Because they target farung and make more money.

CaptainJack69 | 16 December 2016 - 13:14:36

@malczx7r: It's worse than that, the taxi clearly tried to under-take on the hard shoulder, this truck wasn't parked in the roadway itself rather at the side of the road.

Boggles my mind what the police think in this country. One minute they charge people who are clearly victims, the next they wait to question those involved when a taxi plows into the back of a parked truck.

I mean unless the truck was parked actually in the roadway and obstructing traffic then there can be no doubt what-so-ever who is at fault here.

malczx7r | 15 December 2016 - 17:41:00

And that's why undertaking is illegal in most countries, probably is here but hey, who's gonna enforce it??

Kurt | 15 December 2016 - 17:29:22

The taxi driver 'attempted' to overtake another car on the inside lane.
Clear case. Quilty! 
Should be banned of the road for 10 years as a example to all his colleagues who do daily the same crime.
Court only needs 5 minutes to confirm that.
All medical expenses, extra hotel costs, perhaps new ticketing, lost of work income, for the 2 Chinese passengers should be paid by the insurance of this taxi driver, or by himself.

Hit them in their wallet, and publish it.

Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.