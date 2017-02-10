Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

PHUKET: A Phuket taxi driver has been charged and fined B400 for reckless driving after he slammed into a food-vendor’s motorbike at speed before dawn this morning (Feb 10) while carrying two tourists from Phuket International Airport.

tourism, transport, accidents, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 10 February 2017, 11:53AM

The accident happened at the Heroines Monument, in central Phuket, at about 5:30am.

Nittaya Thongthep, 52, who was driving the mobile food stall, escaped with only scratches and bruises.

The taxi driver, Prapot Boontang, and his passengers sufferd no injuries in the accident.

Mr Paopt tested negative for alcohol and drugs, confirmed Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police.

“We had the option of fining him up to B1,000, but we wanted him to use that money for compensation to Mrs Nittaya,” Capt Kraisorn told The Phuket News this morning.

BIS

Ms Nittaya told police, “I was heading to the shop on the bypass road where I set up every day to sell food when the taxi hit me hard from behind.”

The force of the impact left food and debris scattered across the road.

Mr Prapot’s taxi slammed into the bollards sourrounding the Heroins Monument only metres from where one man died after his pickup loaded with watermelons crashed last month. (See story here.)

The mess was quickly cleaned up to avoid traffic delays during rush hour this morning.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Bjay | 10 February 2017 - 16:47:53

Could have fined the Taxi Driver THB 1000? For driving recklessly & at high speed? He could not control his car & was a risk to other road uses! They will only sort out these Taxi & other crazy drivers who transport people from A to B risking their passengers lives.By making a fine that will make them think twice before the break the speed limit!

The Phuket News

Taxi Mafia | 10 February 2017 - 15:55:11

A taxi driver causes an accident in Phuket? I don't believe it!

400 baht fine? I was forced to pay 20 times that much to the police and never even caused an accident!

THere's 2 laws in Thailand.

1 for Thai's
1 for foreigners

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 10 February 2017 - 15:40:45

Stupid.  They shouldn't even report things like this, because it just makes Thailand look ridiculously foolish....which it is.  They fine this ignorant ass about half the amount of his first taxi fare of the day.  I bet him and his scumbag buddies are lazing around the sala having a big'ol laugh at this one.  Dumb dumb dumb.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 10 February 2017 - 14:52:50

Do we see the difference of 'law enforcement' between the case of this thai taxi driver, and the case of the Australian mr Keating, who collided with his Australian girkfriend ( or did she collide with him?)

This thai driver get a fine of 400 thb only?
Why not the maximum fine of 1000 thb + compensation of 600 thb for the damage he caused?

Thai law enforcement, if there is any, here we see, in Thailand the law is not the law.
The Phuket transport mafia almost get a 'bonus' from the police.

Mind you, we talk here about a high speed crash!!
Or shall we say,.. A deliberated speed what holds risk you kill people!..

The Phuket News

Foot | 10 February 2017 - 12:20:08

What a system!
Fine a dangerous driver $11.40 so he can give the woman $17.
Let him keep driving so, maybe next time, he can kill someone.
When he does, the authorities can get another chance to give a press release to announce how sad they are and all the things they are doing to improve road safety.
Ridiculous.

The Phuket News

CaptainJack | 10 February 2017 - 12:12:40

400B?! Are you kidding me?!! Way to go Thailand.

The Phuket News
Matches 6 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

Could have fined the Taxi Driver THB 1000? For driving recklessly & at high speed? He could not control his car & was a risk to other road use...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating pleads guilty, reduced sentence, expedited trial likely

If it involves 2 Thai's, its called an accident and most probably will result in a 400 baht fine. If it involves foreigners, its an opportunity...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

A taxi driver causes an accident in Phuket? I don't believe it! 400 baht fine? I was forced to pay 20 times that much to the police and never e...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

Stupid. They shouldn't even report things like this, because it just makes Thailand look ridiculously foolish....which it is. They fine this ign...(Read More)

Phuket flyovers to stay, says national Ombudsman

Fact is: Several building owners close to Chalong circle must sell their shops/buildings/businesses for this underpass thing. They just keep their ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

Do we see the difference of 'law enforcement' between the case of this thai taxi driver, and the case of the Australian mr Keating, who collid...(Read More)

Phuket police set to formally charge Aussie jet-ski driver

"By law in Thailand, when an incident results in the death of a person, police are required to formally press a charge" That is not a correc...(Read More)

Phuket flyovers to stay, says national Ombudsman

Because it was deemed "mai suay". Also, several building owners close to the circle, objected to the idea saying that it would hurt their bu...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

What a system! Fine a dangerous driver $11.40 so he can give the woman $17. Let him keep driving so, maybe next time, he can kill someone. When he ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver fined B400 for reckless driving in high-speed crash

400B?! Are you kidding me?!! Way to go Thailand....(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.