PHUKET: A Phuket taxi driver has been charged and fined B400 for reckless driving after he slammed into a food-vendor’s motorbike at speed before dawn this morning (Feb 10) while carrying two tourists from Phuket International Airport.

Friday 10 February 2017, 11:53AM

The accident happened at the Heroines Monument, in central Phuket, at about 5:30am.

Nittaya Thongthep, 52, who was driving the mobile food stall, escaped with only scratches and bruises.

The taxi driver, Prapot Boontang, and his passengers sufferd no injuries in the accident.

Mr Paopt tested negative for alcohol and drugs, confirmed Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police.

“We had the option of fining him up to B1,000, but we wanted him to use that money for compensation to Mrs Nittaya,” Capt Kraisorn told The Phuket News this morning.

Ms Nittaya told police, “I was heading to the shop on the bypass road where I set up every day to sell food when the taxi hit me hard from behind.”

The force of the impact left food and debris scattered across the road.

Mr Prapot’s taxi slammed into the bollards sourrounding the Heroins Monument only metres from where one man died after his pickup loaded with watermelons crashed last month. (See story here.)

The mess was quickly cleaned up to avoid traffic delays during rush hour this morning.