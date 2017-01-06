Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

One dead as watermelon truck slams into Phuket’s Heroines Monument

PHUKET: One man has died and another is injured after their pickup truck carrying four tons of watermelons slid out of control and slammed into a steel barricade protecting the Heroines Monument in central Phuket before dawn this morning (Jan 6).

accidents, transport, weather, death, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 6 January 2017, 10:07AM

Thalang Police led by Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop along with Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to the accident at 5:45am.

At the scene, the pickup truck driver, Sonsitthi Raeden, 43, from Krabi, was unconscious and unresponsive in the cab.

Rescue workers used hydraulic cutters to free him and rushed him to Thalang Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The passenger in the vehicle, Sarawut Prawong, 18, had suffered a back injury and was also taken to Thalang Hospital, said Capt Kraisorn.

“Mr Sarawut said that they were carrying more than four tons of watermelons from Krabi to markets in Patong,” Capt Kraisorn explained.

“It was raining and the road was wet and slippery, and the driver lost control of his vehicle at the monument and hit the barrier,” he added.

Police are still investigating the accident and have yet press any charges, he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 06 January 2017 - 12:09:08

More than 4000 kg cargo on a pick up truck?
Are these trucks designed for so much cargo weight?

Sometimes I see these overloaded pick up trucks with front wheels hardly touching the road.
'Swerving', no steering control, than easily can occur.
It was raining, and the road was wet and slippery? Really?
How unfortunate to got surprised on a thai road by that unusual phenomena.

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 06 January 2017 - 10:38:29

No surprise here, as there is a constant disregard for safe loading and carrying capacity for vehicles, and most people here seem to have no understanding of the implications of driving excessive and imbalanced loads.

The Phuket News

Concerned | 06 January 2017 - 10:33:39

Assume they never heard anything about Aquaplaning  
 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aquaplaning 
And don't slow down during rain showers 
also a lot drive with worn down tires  
Aquaplaning - TyreSafe - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRY8Xsohoh8

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

One dead as watermelon truck slams into Phuket’s Heroines Monument

More than 4000 kg cargo on a pick up truck? Are these trucks designed for so much cargo weight? Sometimes I see these overloaded pick up trucks wi...(Read More)

Phuket officials launch coral-preservation measures at Racha Island

@ Jome, Perhaps a bit difficult for marine conservation clubs. The present 'waste water management' on these islands is in hands of very infl...(Read More)

Six-wheeler truck overturns on Patong hill, no injuries reported

For a Tunnel Secure way to Patong How many more ancients have to happen over the hill to Patong which most likely would not happen if there would ...(Read More)

One dead as watermelon truck slams into Phuket’s Heroines Monument

No surprise here, as there is a constant disregard for safe loading and carrying capacity for vehicles, and most people here seem to have no understan...(Read More)

2017 worst New Year death toll on record

As long there reckless traffic rules ignoring motorists on the road There will be chaos and traffic jams....(Read More)

One dead as watermelon truck slams into Phuket’s Heroines Monument

Assume they never heard anything about Aquaplaning http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aquaplaning And don't slow down during rain showers also a...(Read More)

Floods continue to ravage southern provinces

Monsoon rain? All rain that falls in Phuket is "monsoon rain". It is either SW monsoon rain, or, NE monsoon rain. Common mistake. Monsoon r...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Ben... You know nothing about me, nor where I was born and raised. Cripes, I could even be one of those under achievers from the "...most poorly ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Where is the justice for visa run deaths?

The case of the jailed UK driver can be distingushed from this current accident as the facts differ. In the UK case, there was proven evidence of the ...(Read More)

Phuket officials launch coral-preservation measures at Racha Island

The marine conservation clubs should turn their attention to efficient waste water management in Koh Racha and other islands....That would really prot...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.