Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket soldier killed in Pattani honoured for bravery

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Army today honoured Sgt Maj 1st class Kitthiphong Borna with a military funeral complete with honour guard and blessed earth from the Royal Household to place on his grave.

military, violence, death,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 July 2017, 06:21PM

Phuket-born Sgt Maj 1st class Kitthiphong was among six soldiers killed by a bomb planted in a road in Pattani whilst patrolling the area in a truck on June 19. (See story here).

The formal military funeral service was held this morning (July 3) at Baan Bang Duk Muslim cemetery in Mai Khao, in northern Phuket, where 23-year-old Sgt Maj Kitthiphong was laid to rest.

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok presided over the ceremony.

During the ceremony V/Gov Siriwok presented Sgt Maj Kitthiphong’s father, Prasong Borna, a “Baang Rajun” medal for bravery, and a Thai flag representing his sacrifice for the country.

Mr Prasong said that he felt a deep honour and gratitude to receive the blessed soil from His Majesty.

At the time of his death, Sgt Maj Kitthiphong was serving under the rank of Private with the Light Armoured 3rd Infantry Regiment of the 153 Infantry Battalion based at Ingkayuth Boriharn military camp in Bo Thong, Pattani.

He was posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant Major 1st class.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers win parking space reprieve

The only correct statement here is 21 tuk tuk ranks is not suitable. It should be 10. They park two or three blocking roads. The race each other causi...(Read More)

Phuket-region employers dump hundreds of migrant workers after new labour laws

This must be fake news because CaptainJack has already assured us that "these 'new measures' are aimed squarely at 'rich foreigners&#...(Read More)

Thai tongues meet English terms

As a fluent Thai speaking westerner I can tell you that imprecise pronunciation is not the only reason some Thai people fail to understand our Thai. ...(Read More)

Kamala Beach Estate is perfect for a secluded family getaway

@ reality check. Usually an agreement to buy advertising in the paper if they do a story on them. It sounds like they rent out units that are owned ...(Read More)

Army takes on Phuket jet-ski operators for encroaching on the beaches

@ cs & cj >> the confusion comes from the fact that some parts of this article are cut and pasted from the linked article which verifies tha...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Dear Current Thai Military Government, You have done a good job so far with most things, however, you really should sort out a good Compulsory Third ...(Read More)

Army takes on Phuket jet-ski operators for encroaching on the beaches

Cap't Jack, Col Santi did not make that declaration regarding not having authority, a Mr Surat did. But who is Mr Surat? The article does not elab...(Read More)

Phuket police mystified after finding no wounds on man who claimed he had been shot, stabbed

Wow...Capt Panu is a sharp one...continuing to investigate how the stabs and gun shots didn't leave a mark or any blood. Maybe they'll declar...(Read More)

Kamala Beach Estate is perfect for a secluded family getaway

Is the Phuket News now running unpaid ads and calling it news? I want to know what is happening in Phuket not read about resorts. There are many of ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.