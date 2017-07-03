PHUKET: The Royal Thai Army today honoured Sgt Maj 1st class Kitthiphong Borna with a military funeral complete with honour guard and blessed earth from the Royal Household to place on his grave.

Monday 3 July 2017, 06:21PM

Phuket-born Sgt Maj 1st class Kitthiphong was among six soldiers killed by a bomb planted in a road in Pattani whilst patrolling the area in a truck on June 19. (See story here).

The formal military funeral service was held this morning (July 3) at Baan Bang Duk Muslim cemetery in Mai Khao, in northern Phuket, where 23-year-old Sgt Maj Kitthiphong was laid to rest.

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok presided over the ceremony.

During the ceremony V/Gov Siriwok presented Sgt Maj Kitthiphong’s father, Prasong Borna, a “Baang Rajun” medal for bravery, and a Thai flag representing his sacrifice for the country.

Mr Prasong said that he felt a deep honour and gratitude to receive the blessed soil from His Majesty.

At the time of his death, Sgt Maj Kitthiphong was serving under the rank of Private with the Light Armoured 3rd Infantry Regiment of the 153 Infantry Battalion based at Ingkayuth Boriharn military camp in Bo Thong, Pattani.

He was posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant Major 1st class.