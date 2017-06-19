Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

PHUKET: Friends and family are in mourning for 23-year-old Phuket-born Kitthiphong Borna, who was among the six soldiers killed by a bomb planted in a road in Pattani earlier today (June 19).

military, violence, death,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 19 June 2017, 07:31PM

Private Kitthiphong, whose family live in Mai Khao, at the northern end of Phuket, was among 10 soldiers in a truck on patrol in Thung Yang Daeng district when the bomb detonated at about midday.

“The truck was checking the area as per routine when the bomb, planted on the road, exploded right as they were passing,” Maj Phompetch Chotglang of the Thung Yang Daeng Police. (See Bangkok Post report here.)

Col Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment and the top-ranking Royal Thai Army officer in Phuket, expressed his condolences.

“We were not based in the same area, but I am very sad about what happened and offer my condolences to the family of the deceased,” he told The Phuket News today.

Lt Gen Piyawat Nakwanit, Commander of the Fourth Army Region, also offered his condolences.

“He sacrificed his life to protect people living in the local community,” he said in a joint public statement issued this afternoon in conjunction with Royal Thai Army Commander-in-Chief Chalermchai Sittisart.

Pvt Kitthiphong’s father, 53-year-old Phuket taxi driver Prasong Borna, was still in shock at the family home this afternoon.

“I am extremely sad about losing our youngest son,” he said with tears rolling down his face.

“I am very proud of my son as a soldier who stepped up to do his duty for his country,” Mr Prasong added.

Pvt Kitthiphong was to complete his two years compulsory national service as a soldier in October.

“Everyone in the family is in grief,” Mr Prasong said. “He leaves behind one son, Nong Mimbus, who is only one year and four months old, and his wife, Sukanya Pathan, who he married three years ago.

“He had one older sister, and one older brother,” Mr Prasong added.

The family, practising Muslims, are awaiting for Pvt Kitthiphong’s body to be returned to Phuket so they can bury his remains tomorrow.

Additional reporting by Premkamon Ketsara.

 

 
