Phuket sea gypsies win another land rights case

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Court has once again dismissed another land right case filed against a Phuket sea gypsie in Rawai, upholding his right to occupy land in sea gypsy village at the southern end of Phuket.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 13 July 2017, 05:00PM

The ruling was made at Phuket Provincial Court today. Photo: Mark Knowles
The ruling was made at Phuket Provincial Court today. Photo: Mark Knowles

Speaking in front of Phuket Court this morning (July 13), lawyer Pasit Thavornlamlert and the defendant Mr Woranan Hadsaithong explained that the court had ruled against a claim filed by the plaintiff Ms Jindarat Thammajak.

The claim alleged that between April 27-May 16 2017, Mr Woranan intruded on Ms Jindarat’s land, which she claimed was backed up with a Chanote land document No. 8324, Mr Pasit explained.
Mr Pasit said “The Court did not see anything to back up Ms Jindarat’s claim that Mr Woranan intruded on her land.

“In addition, evidence provided by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) helped support Mr Woranan, therefore the judge dismissed the case,” he added.”

On January 31 this year, the Phuket Provincial Court today ruled in favour of four Rawai sea gypsies, upholding their rights to live in the sea gypsy village in Rawai at the southern end of the island.

The verdict was handed down in the land claim by plaintiff Boonsri Tantiwattanawanlop against sea gypsies Aeaw Hardsaithong, Mr Woranan, Bancha Hadsaithong and Niran Hyangpan.

Mr Niran exited the courthouse at about 11am and broke the news to the 100-odd sea gypsies waiting anxiously outside, who cheered vociferously. (See story here.)

Furthermore, on March 30 this year, the Phuket Provincial Court again ruled in favour of sea gypsies in Rawai, upholding their rights to occupy land in the overcrowded sea gypsy village at the southern end of Phuket.

Speaking in front of Phuket Court on March 30, sea gypsy Bancha Hadsaithong and lawyer Mr Pasit explained that the court had ruled against a claim filed by Boonsri Tantiwattanawanlop and Ms Jindarat.

The claim alleged that Mr Bancha was illegally occupying land and had removed numbered concrete pegs marking the boundaries of a plot covering three rai and 73 square wah that Ms Boonsri and Ms Jindarat claimed to own.

In that case, presented in the claim was a Chanote land document No. 95230.

Mr Bancha explained that court had ruled in his favour because the court had already ruled on Mr Bancha’s right to the land on Jan 31. (See story here.)

With regards to the case filed by Baron World Trade Co Ltd against the sea gypsies claiming B31 million in damages (see story here), the court will make their ruling next month. 

 

 
Phuket community

