PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Court has again ruled in favour of sea gypsies in Rawai, upholding their rights to occupy land in the overcrowded sea gypsy village at the southern end of Phuket.

Friday 31 March 2017, 12:20PM

Speaking in front of Phuket Court yesterday (Mar 30), sea gypsy Bancha Hadsaithong and lawyer Pasit Thavornlamlert explained that the court had ruled against a claim filed by Boonsri Tantiwattanawanlop and Jindarat Thammajak.

The claim alleged that Mr Bancha was illegally occupying land and had removed numbered concrete pegs marking the boundaries of a plot covering three rai and 73 square wah that Ms Boonsri and Ms Jindarat claimed to own.

Presented in the claim was a Chanote land document No. 95230, Mr Bancha and Mr Pasit explained.

The land in question is where Mr Bancha had build a restaurant, next to his father’s house in the village.

Mr Bancha explained that court had ruled in his favour yesterday because the court had already ruled on Mr Bancha’s right to the land on Jan 31.

The restaurant is on the same plot that the court ruled on Jan 31 that Ms Boonsri had no right to evict from. (See story here.)

“I thank the Phuket Provincial Court and every officer who has helped to bring me justice, and the sea gypsies who have always stood right beside me,” Mr Bancha said.

“I hope that this case brings hope for the sea gypsies in their fight for their rights,” Mr Bancha added.