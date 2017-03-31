Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket sea gypsies win another land rights case

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Court has again ruled in favour of sea gypsies in Rawai, upholding their rights to occupy land in the overcrowded sea gypsy village at the southern end of Phuket.

land, property,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 31 March 2017, 12:20PM

Sea gypsies gather in a show of support in front of Phuket Provincial Court. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Speaking in front of Phuket Court yesterday (Mar 30), sea gypsy Bancha Hadsaithong and lawyer Pasit Thavornlamlert explained that the court had ruled against a claim filed by Boonsri Tantiwattanawanlop and Jindarat Thammajak.

The claim alleged that Mr Bancha was illegally occupying land and had removed numbered concrete pegs marking the boundaries of a plot covering three rai and 73 square wah that Ms Boonsri and Ms Jindarat claimed to own.

Presented in the claim was a Chanote land document No. 95230, Mr Bancha and Mr Pasit explained.

The land in question is where Mr Bancha had build a restaurant, next to his father’s house in the village.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Mr Bancha explained that court had ruled in his favour yesterday because the court had already ruled on Mr Bancha’s right to the land on Jan 31.

The restaurant is on the same plot that the court ruled on Jan 31 that Ms Boonsri had no right to evict from. (See story here.)

“I thank the Phuket Provincial Court and every officer who has helped to bring me justice, and the sea gypsies who have always stood right beside me,” Mr Bancha said.

“I hope that this case brings hope for the sea gypsies in their fight for their rights,” Mr Bancha added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

Maybe the police didn't answer the phone because they are under investigation for corruption and not on active duty...or maybe the acting chief ne...(Read More)

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

Agreed in general, but it may have been the fault of the Ozzie. Tourists not only copy the awful driving of the Thais but are often worse. Most have n...(Read More)

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

Patong Police didn't answers calls from PN during morning hours? Does this mean the police station of Patong Town ( part of Phuket Smart City pro...(Read More)

Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

So sad. These lorry drivers, bus drivers and mini van drivers have no clue how to drive. They just think they are biggest and pull out without looking...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

Eagle, thanks for your helpful comments!! Accidents can happen, true but in most civilised countries electrical inspections are carried out and tes...(Read More)

Phuket first-responders fire up for underpass emergency drill

So the fire trucks were already in the tunnel. Wow, I would have liked to have seen them get through the traffic in rush hour to perform a more realis...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

Good quality GFCI outlets retail for about US$20 each, in the States. I'm still trying to find any at any price in Phuket. Installing one is a sna...(Read More)

Red Bull heir snubs hit-and-run case, again

Is it not lovely amusing how the law enforcement- and Justice authorities do their very best to please the Red Bull Heir? Perhaps some officials do a...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce Songkran Thai New Year road-safety campaign

Wow, a 1 week normal traffic law enforcement is coming up. Well, normal? just sitting in tents along the road an a few more times a road block at wel...(Read More)

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

RogerFox, it takes little current, at 240Vac, to kill, much less than that which would trip a circuit breaker, what should be installed, correctly, is...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.