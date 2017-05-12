Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket scion blames guard for fight, suspicious of motives

PHUKET: Chana Thavornwongwong, the 57-year-old Phuket scion accused of attacking a security guard in the car park of his company’s offices in Phuket Town late last month, has gone public with his own version of events of the incident.

Friday 12 May 2017, 01:52PM

Chana Thavornwongwong.
Chana Thavornwongwong.

The public response follows Prasit Pimloi, 44, a security guard for Tilok Co Ltd, filing a complaint with Phuket City Police last week accusing Mr Chana of an unprovoked attack in the car park of Tilok Co Ltd on April 28.

Mr Prasit is a security guard for Tilok Co Ltd, of which Mr Chana is an executive and shareholder. (See story here.)

The incident gained much publicity after CCTV footage of the fight blasted across Thai social media sites.

“The video clip was edited and shared on social media. There were also many comments that distorted and defamed me which are not true. I am damaged and hated.” Mr Chana said on Wednesday (May 10).

“On April 28 at 10 am I went to Tilok Co Ltd at 601 Phuket Rd in Phuket Town for a big meeting. I parked my vehicle near the meeting room. I looked through the back car mirror and saw Mr Prasit Pimloi quickly walk to the left side of my vehicle and look inside my vehicle.

“He raised his right hand and walked to the back of my vehicle and came up close with an annoyed face and said, ‘What’s up? Want to fight with me?’

“So I pushed him with my hands to make him step away from me. He fell down to the ground then he stood up and challenged me and said, ‘You and me… Face to face...’

“After that the fight started as shown in the video clip. In the fight I kicked Mr Prasit’s body with my right shin, which suffered a five-inch long wound. So I think that Mr Prasit was carrying a weapon or something sharp with him. I tried to protect myself,” Mr Chana said.

“After the fight I went into the meeting. After the meeting I went to Bangkok Hospital Phuket where doctors asked me to stay at the hospital to have x-rays done, but I had to postpone that because I had to go to the police station to file a report.

“The doctors diagnosed that I was attacked (sic),” he said.

“I reported (the4 incident) to Pol Capt Kraisorn Pakaraya of Phuket City Police and I that was when I learned that Mr Prasit had already filed his report to the police.”

“This incident was not normal, there might be something behind it because I and Mr Prasit did not know each other or had ever had a conflict before,” Mr Chana said.

“I did not know where he was working or that he worked at Tilok Co Ltd. I had seen Mr Prasit from a distance when going to meetings at the company, about three times before in April. Almost every time he looked at me,” Mr Chana said ominously.

“In the meeting on April 18, 2017 Mr Prasit and a man who dressed similar to soldier walked to the front of McDonald’s restaurant, which is opposite the meeting room building of the company. They watched me and my friends while we were eating before we have a meeting.

“Mr Prasit watched me from outside of restaurant. The man who was dressed like a soldier went inside the restaurant but did not buy food and then walked out from the restaurant,” Mr Chana alleged.

“Also, the incident took place in the parking area of Tilok Co Ltd, which is the private area not a public area,” he added.

“There are only staff of my family’s company. In the fight, no one tried to stop us and there were no tourists nearby, as mentioned in the news,” Mr Chana noted.

“After that the CCTV footage was posted on Facebook with the message ‘famous family son bullied poor people’,” he said.

Mr Chana accused a specific Facebook post of publishing false comments.

“Why would a person with that Facebook name take CCTV footage from a company and post it online? I have never known Mr Prasit, there must be something behind this. I have already reported the person involved in this,” he said.

“The real truth is that Mr Prasit walked up to me and bullied me in order to start a fight. Both of us had minor injuries. This is nothing to do with ‘famous family son bullied poor people’,” Mr Chana ended.

 

 
