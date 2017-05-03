PHUKET: Police have confirmed they are investigating a complaint from a security guard who says he was assaulted in an unprovoked attack by a man from a prominent Phuket family in Phuket Town last Friday (April 28).

Wednesday 3 May 2017, 08:56PM

Prasit Pimloi, 44, a security guard for Tilok Co Ltd, in his complaint filed with Phuket City Police reported that the man who assaulted him was Chana Thavornwongwong, whose brother owns Tilok Co Ltd – who Mr Prasit works for.

Mr Prasit provided CCTV footage of the incident, which shows a large silver SUV pulling into the car park of the Tilok Co Ltd’s offices on Phuket Rd in Phuket Town at 9:50am. Mr Prasit approaches the vehicle and salutes the man who exits from the driver’s side,as he reported in his complaint.

Mr Prasit then walks around the vehicle and after an obvious exchange of words, the man from the vehicle seems to shove Mr Prasit and after what he seems to launch a tirade of words, he hits Mr Prasit several times.

In the ensuing exchange, Mr Prasit does retaliate.

Mr Prasit reported the incident by phone to Phuket City Police at 10am, with Pol Capt Kraisorn Pakaraya called to investigate.

“I tried to protect myself, but it was of no help. There were residents and tourists in the area, but nobody came to help me,” Mr Prasit told reporters yesterday, who came to question him as the incident came to light only after the CCTV footage gained traction on social media sites over the past few days.

Mr Prasit told reporters that “his boss” finally did come to his aid.

“My head and eyes were injured, so I went to hospital. I needed three stitches,” he said.

Capt Kraisorn confirmed to The Phuket News today, “We are investigating the incident and both parties have been questioned.

“At this stage we have not pressed any charges because we are waiting for a medical report from the hospital,” he said.

“Mr Prasit said he wanted to press charges, while Mr Chana said he wanted to take the matter to court. We (police) have to investigate this step by step. For now we cannot say anything more because it might affect the case.

“We assure you that we are investigating the incident with fairness even though one party is a son of a famous wealthy family,” Capt Kraisorn said.

Capt Kraisorn confirmed that the complaint was against Mr Chana Thavornwongwong, but warned reporters against naming the suspect as it might invoke “result in a lawsuit”.

However, Phuket City Police Chief Col Kamol Osiri confirmed to The Phuket News tonight, “I am aware of the case, which involves Prasit Pimloi and Chana Thavornwongwong.

“I will process this case fairly and straightforward,” he said.

Contacted by The Phuket News today, Mr Chana declined to comment on the complaint against him, Instead, he was silent and then hung up.

Also contacted by The Phuket News today, staff at Tilok Co Ltd said that no appropriate persons were available to comment on the incident.