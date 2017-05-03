Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Security guard accuses Phuket scion of assault

PHUKET: Police have confirmed they are investigating a complaint from a security guard who says he was assaulted in an unprovoked attack by a man from a prominent Phuket family in Phuket Town last Friday (April 28).

violence, police,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 May 2017, 08:56PM

Prasit Pimloi, 44, a security guard for Tilok Co Ltd, in his complaint filed with Phuket City Police reported that the man who assaulted him was Chana Thavornwongwong, whose brother owns Tilok Co Ltd – who Mr Prasit works for.

Mr Prasit provided CCTV footage of the incident, which shows a large silver SUV pulling into the car park of the Tilok Co Ltd’s offices on Phuket Rd in Phuket Town at 9:50am. Mr Prasit approaches the vehicle and salutes the man who exits from the driver’s side,as he reported in his complaint.

Mr Prasit then walks around the vehicle and after an obvious exchange of words, the man from the vehicle seems to shove Mr Prasit and after what he seems to launch a tirade of words, he hits Mr Prasit several times.

In the ensuing exchange, Mr Prasit does retaliate.

Mr Prasit reported the incident by phone to Phuket City Police at 10am, with Pol Capt Kraisorn Pakaraya called to investigate.

“I tried to protect myself, but it was of no help. There were residents and tourists in the area, but nobody came to help me,” Mr Prasit told reporters yesterday, who came to question him as the incident came to light only after the CCTV footage gained traction on social media sites over the past few days.

 

Mr Prasit told reporters that “his boss” finally did come to his aid.

“My head and eyes were injured, so I went to hospital. I needed three stitches,” he said.

C and C Marine

Capt Kraisorn confirmed to The Phuket News today, “We are investigating the incident and both parties have been questioned.

“At this stage we have not pressed any charges because we are waiting for a medical report from the hospital,” he said.

“Mr Prasit said he wanted to press charges, while Mr Chana said he wanted to take the matter to court. We (police) have to investigate this step by step. For now we cannot say anything more because it might affect the case.

“We assure you that we are investigating the incident with fairness even though one party is a son of a famous wealthy family,” Capt Kraisorn said.

Capt Kraisorn confirmed that the complaint was against Mr Chana Thavornwongwong, but warned reporters against naming the suspect as it might invoke “result in a lawsuit”.

However, Phuket City Police Chief Col Kamol Osiri confirmed to The Phuket News tonight, “I am aware of the case, which involves Prasit Pimloi and Chana Thavornwongwong.

“I will process this case fairly and straightforward,” he said.

Contacted by The Phuket News today, Mr Chana declined to comment on the complaint against him, Instead, he was silent and then hung up.

Also contacted by The Phuket News today, staff at Tilok Co Ltd said that no appropriate persons were available to comment on the incident.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor repeats warning to illegal hotels: register, or face legal action

Представьте себе платье, в котором собрано более 2 000 000 модных товаров: мужская, же...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

No excuse for reckless driving ematt, just because you are in a foreign country does not automatically require you to accept and or assimilate with al...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

I hope that PN corrects ematt, telling him that comments of readers are not scolds. Comments are respectful....(Read More)

Phuket Governor gets serious with ‘Keep Phuket Clean’

Indeed, a great initiative of the Governor. Governor, please, order your staff to go to Chalong as well. There are so many illegal polluted and dirt...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

ematt, I respect your reaction, just a reaction, right? You never write your own comment, as invited by PN. But that just on the side. Scolds? W...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

Once again, the truculent scolds posting here point out that this is not Switzerland. One wonders, how do they stand living here? As they quite cle...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Kurt,Christy,as you are so concerned about that the thai driver isnt named here,i have good news for you.You can find her name on another news-website...(Read More)

Police detain five more in sex scandal probe

Is it not scary that thai senior officials 'used' 10-15 teenage girls at age 15-18, provide by pimps. They know exactly the date and time thi...(Read More)

Phuket driver blames plastic bottle for car flip

Thailand is champion 'Car flipping'. How actually to do that? Is there a such thing as a car-flipping-manual? Do you need a water bottle for...(Read More)

Phuket Governor gets serious with ‘Keep Phuket Clean’

Great initiative and perhaps the Governors team should travel down the road from Lotus Tesco in Cherngtalay to the Amora Hotel . This is a busy roadw...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.