PHUKET: Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan this week is to submit a formal request to extend the closing time for bars and nightclubs on Bangla Rd, Patong, to 4am.

Monday 13 February 2017, 12:08AM

Should nightlife venues Bangla Rd in Patong be allowed to stay open later than the current legal hours of midnight or 1am? Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The move follows the crackdown two weeks ago that saw scores of revellers in Phuket’s party town kicked out onto the tourist-flooded streets one night (see story here), and then bars and nightclubs deserted the next (see story here).

The raids enforced the current law that bars must close at midnight and nightclubs must close at 1am. These closing times are for venues inside Patong’s “entertainment zone”, which comprises Bangla Rd and extends 50 metres on either side thereof – venues elsewhere, depending on their entertainment license, are supposed to close earlier.

Just two days later, more than 20 Patong nightlife venue operators filed a petition addressed to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to extend the closing times for bars and clubs in Patong (see story here), and now the Governor is to make that request official with the support from the Phuket Provincial Office (see story here).

To this The Phuket News asks readers, “Should Patong night venues stay open later?”

Responses available are:

Yes – but only in the entertainment zone

Yes – and entertainment zones should be set up in other popular tourist areas

No – the current closing times are good enough

Don’t care – the closing times for bars and nightclubs do not affect my activities/holiday in Patong

To vote in the poll, click here.

The poll will close at midnight on Feb 26.

If your preferred response is not available, feel free to express your opinion in the comments section below.

To see the results of our previous poll, which asked, “Do you support Gov Chockchai’s plan to clear Phuket’s beaches of all vendors?” click here.

If you have a suggestion for a poll, email execeditor@classactmedia.co.th with “Poll suggestion” in the Subject line.