Phuket Governor to appeal for Bangla bars and clubs to close at 4am

PHUKET: The crackdown on bars and clubs along Bangla Rd in Patong was eased this week with provincial officials revealing they will formally request that the government issue special dispensation to allow entertainment venues on Phuket’s prime tourist party street to stay open until 4am.

tourism, patong, economics, crime, corruption, police,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 11 February 2017, 10:00AM

The Phuket Governor is to sign a formal request to allow entertainment venues on Phuket’s prime tourist party street, Bangla Rd in Patong, to stay open until 4am. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The crackdown began last Monday (Jan 30), with all bars along Bangla Rd forced to close at midnight and nightclubs to kick patrons out into the street at 1am.

The reaction by the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) was swift, with PEBA President Weerawit Krueasombut and Patong scion Preechawude “Prab” Keesin, head of the Pisona Group of companies, along with 20 other night venue operators two days later filing a formal petition addressed to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha calling for extended trading hours in the entertainment district. (See stories here and here.)

“We have prepared a formal request to be sent to the Permanent Secretary of the Interior Ministry asking for consideration to allow entertainment businesses along Bangla Rd only to stay open – and sell alcohol – until 4am,” Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Thawornwat Khongkaew, told The Phuket News on Wednesday (Feb 8).

The request is for Bangla Rd only, Mr Thawornwat confirmed.

“This because Bangla Rd is a very special tourist area,” he said.

Mr Thawornwat was part of the joint law-enforcement team with Patong Police Chief Col Chaiwat Uikum and Kathu District Chief Chief Sayan Chanachaiwong who raided the bars and clubs on Jan 30.

“The petition submitted by the Patong nightlife venue operators will be attached with our official letter, which must be signed by Phuket Governor,” Mr Thawornwat said.

The Governor, Chockchai Dejamornthan, however, is away in South Korean until Saturday (Feb 11), Mr Thawornwat said on Wednesday.

“I will follow up on this with the Governor as soon as practicably possible and follow this up with the Interior Ministry. We are hoping for a formal response before the end of this month,” Mr Thawornwat said.

Phuket Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad told The Phuket News that Gov Chockchai rated the issue a top priority.

“Governor Chockchai wants to defuse the stress from this situation,” she said.

“The feedback from this is that the crackdown also had a direct effect on many people who in the Patong nightlife industry,” she added.

Mr Thawornwat added, “This is an uncomfortable situation in a tourism area. I think it is a good idea if there is special zone set up. If the nightlife venues are able to stay open legally, then tourists can enjoy themselves in a safe area.

“Most tourists go out on Bangla Rd at about 11pm. If the entertainment area closes at midnight, where they will go? They might just keep drinking beside the road or on the beach, which risks their safety and only encourages criminals,” he said.

“If this special zone is approved to stay open until 4 am, tourists will remain in an area where the police and officials are able to look after them. They will be safe,” he added.

 

 
Kurt | 11 February 2017 - 16:30:09

1: My complains are not about enforcing good thai laws, Eagle.
2: I appeal on enforcing thai laws, if not, than change them.
3: Don't give us all that thai nonsense of " we need illegally to feed families".
4: Yes, the citizens of Phuket, thai + foreigner, have the right to know why the Phuket Governor, a peoples servant paid by the thai people, travels to South Korea. For what?
Transparancy is a elementary thing in a ( democratic) society.
That thinking/expecting is not ridiculous, only for those who live under a stone.

This Phuket Governor travels a lot abroad. 
Looks like escaping from the Phuket problems he suppose to handle.
By my knowledge, Thailand has a ministry of foreign affairs with professionals to handle overseas things.

Why a Phuket Governor who can not even handle local matters  (Phuket airport, beaches, environment, transport mafia) travels to China, Japan, South Korea? 
At least be transparent to the Phuket people and tell them what you travel for.

It that strange to expect? Not according my thai friends.

May be Eagle is the Phuket Governor, hehehehehe

Eagle | 11 February 2017 - 15:38:10

Kurt,every day you complain about some thai law.Now you want them to enforce the law regarding closing time Bangla Road.Many people will lose their business and following this more people will lose their job.And i bet many tourists will not adjust to the early closing times and will stay away.But i guess you would like to see Phuket a home for the old,so you dont get disturbed.And by the way,i dont think you have a right to know where the governor travells to or not, or are you paying that much tax?You are so ridiculous!

Willy Walsh | 11 February 2017 - 14:31:13

It's all a facade and all about the money. Just like many other 'issues' in Phuket.

Kurt | 11 February 2017 - 10:11:07

The law is the law. 
That counts for Bangla Rd as well, so enforce the closing time at 01:00 AM a few months and you will see that the tourists will adjust their Bangla time.

Justification that Police and officials are better able to look after tourist safety is a non reason.
Normally Patong police doing her best to stay away from Bangla Road.
And who are the other 'officials'?

The Phuket Island Governor in South Korea?
Was his foreign travel made public before he left?
The public has the right to know transparently what a island governor is doing in South Korea. 
It is a travel on tax payers money.

Matches 4 result(s)
