PHUKET: Police in Kathu have relaunched a campaign to check the weight of heavy vehicles about to climb over Patong Hill from Kathu.

Saturday 19 November 2016, 04:49PM

The officers in Kathu are using a simple weighing device installed in a speed bump that vehicles must drive over in order to pass through the checkpoint. Photo: Kathu Traffic Police

Officers began checking motorists – and fining traffic law violators – at the Kathu Police Checkpoint yesterday (Nov 18). (See story here.)

However, they are now checking heavy vehicles to make sure the drivers are not about to break the ban on trucks and buses climbing over Patong Hill in the restricted hours, Sen Sgt Maj Tanongsak Churung of Kathu Police told The Phuket News today (Nov 19).

The officers in Kathu are using a simple weighing device installed in a speed bump that vehicles must drive over in order to pass through the checkpoint, Sen Sgt Maj Tanongsak explained.

“We do not have the same capability as the weigh station in Tha Noon, before heavy vehicles come onto the island, but we can make sure only the appropriate vehicles are climbing Patong Hill during the restricted hours,” he said.

Sen Sgt Maj Tanongsak pointed out that heavy vehicles are not permitted to climb over the steep hills into Patong from 7am-9am and 4pm-7pm on any day.

“Traffic on Patong Hill is very busy during these hours, which means traffic moves much slower at these times, and this greatly increases the danger of larger vehicles not being able to climb safely over the hill,” he said.

The officers in Kathu will be checking every day during the peak hours until further notice.

“These checks make the road much safer as we enter the tourism high season, when the roads are much busier due to the number if tourists on the island,” Sen Sgt Maj Tanongsak said.