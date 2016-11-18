Lt Col Sarawul Choprasit of the Kathu Traffic Police told The Phuket News today, “We carried out a big check on motorists passing through the Kathu Police Station Checkpoint this morning and the checks resulted in 39 motorist being either arrested or fined.
The charges were as follows:
Not wearing a helmet - 7
Carrying illegal weapons - 3
3. No driver’s licence - 15
4. No Compulsory Insurance - 14
Lt Col Sarawul added, “If you don’t want to be arrested or fined then simply follow the law.”
marcher | 19 November 2016 - 11:58:58