PHUKET: Police say they have yet to ascertain whether or not the driver or the occupants of a “flying” Honda CRV sedan that came crashing down on a three-wheeled motorbike with box sidecar in Koh Kaew yesterday morning was drunk driving.

Monday 20 March 2017, 04:44PM

The three in the car were returning from a staff party when the car struck the curb and went airborne, then landed on a motorbike between two utility poles. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver, named by police as 37-year-old Prawit Prakanpai, and his two passengers were returning home from a staff party on Saturday night when the car mounted a curb in front of the PTT petrol Station north of the Bang Khu Underpass site on Thepkrasattri.

The car launched into the air and landed on the motorbike while pining itself between a power pole and a street light. (See story here.)

All three in the car were rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital, and Mr Prawit, who had to be cut free from the wreck, remained unconscious.

Capt Udom Petcharat, Deputy Superintendent of the Phuket City Police and the officer responsible for the case, told The Phuket News today (Mar 20) that he will not be taking any investigative steps “until they get better”.

Asked if the driver, Mr Prawit, had been drinking, Capt Udom said, “I don’t know yet. I am waiting for the medical tests.”

Capt Udom also confirmed that he had yet to question any of the occupants. “They are in recovering by hospital. Let them rest.”

However, Capt Udom declined to confirm the extent of injuries of any of the three from the car, or whether any of were able to answer questions at this stage.

He even declined to confirm whether or not the passenger in riding in the back of the vehicle was male or female, as undefined in the original report. (See story here.)

Oddly, Capt Udom did call for the owner of the crushed motorbike with sidecar to come forward.

“I have not estimated the full cost of damage caused by the accident, and I am still waiting for the owner of motorcycle trapped by the Honda CRV to come and file a complaint with me at Phuket City Police Station,” Capt Udom said.